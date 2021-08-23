Prestige Planner: Best Things to Do at Home This Week (August 23 – 29)

For the first time, La Dotta Pasta Bar & Store is introducing an ‘Artisanal Pasta Class’ where you can learn how to make fresh pasta from scratch, right from the comfort of your own kitchen. The two-hour virtual class is led by Chef Francesco Deiana who will share his secrets – passed down from his grandmother – to making authentic Italian pasta. Class attendees will receive all the raw ingredients and learn how to cook Tagliatelle Wagyu Bolognese and Tortelloni 4 cheese. Chef Francesco will lead the how-to, featuring an exclusive Q&A session with the chef himself at the very end.

The virtual class is available daily via Google Meet with a requirement of three-day advance notice. For the class fees, a private class for one is priced at THB 4,500/person and priced at THB 1,500/person for a class of three. Class sessions are split into two time slots between the Morning class (9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.) and Afternoon class (2:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.).

To book, call 02 392 8688 LINE: @ladotta.