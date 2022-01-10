Prestige Planner: Best Things to do This Week (10-16 January 2022)

From a food market to an essential oils workshop, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Shangri-La Bangkok]
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Walk Around at the ‘Raan Dung Ross Ded: RDRD Street Food Food Market @Salathip’ at Shangri-La Bangkok
- Check out the ‘Constructed Ecologies’ Exhibition at La Lanta Fine Art
- Attend the ‘Land, Ladies, and the Law’ Talk at The Siam Society
- Attend the ‘Bach: The Goldberg Variations’ Concert at Neilson Hays Library
- Attend in the ‘Essential Oils & Hydrosol Workshop’ at Bangkok Soap Opera
A nice way to spend your Saturday is to walk around at a riverfront outdoor market. From live music entertainment and fun activities to food stalls, the Shangri-La Bangkok presents the ‘Raan Dung Ross Ded: RDRD Street Food Food Market @Salathip.’ At the market, apart from Michelin Guide street food hailing from different regions of Thailand, expect local arts and handicrafts, all against the backdrop of the beautiful Chao Phraya River.
The ‘Raan Dung Ross Ded: RDRD Street Food Food Market @ Salathip’ takes place on 15 January 2022 at Shangri-La Bangkok. For more information, call 02-236-7777 or email [email protected].
‘Constructed Ecologies’ boasts the work of two Thailand-based British artists: Dolores de Sade and Ralph Kiggell. Both artists draw inspiration from Krabi and Koh Samui. They respond to the beauty of these islands by being aware of erosions to the tropical system and the consequences of the pandemic, thereby bringing attention to nature. The exhibition features etchings, woodblock prints, dioramas, and papercuts.
The ‘Construct Ecologies’ exhibition is on display until 23 February 2022. For more information, visit the website.
If lectures pique your interest, we believe this talk by Jessica Vechbanyongratana will be of interest to you. ‘Land, Ladies, and the Law’ is an exploration into the case study on women’s land rights and welfare in Southeast Asia in the nineteenth century. This study evaluates women’s de jure and de facto rights and their implications for household welfare in nineteenth-century Bangkok.
The ‘Ladies, land, and the law’ talk takes place on 13 January 2022 at 7.00pm at The Siam Society Under Royal Patronage. For more information, call 02-661-6470, email [email protected], visit the website.
On Saturday, 15 January 2022, Neilson Hays Library presents the debut of NAO Trio, a newly formed trio comprising of three talented musicians: Noa Chorin, Anna Takeda, and Omporn Kowintha. For this upcoming concert, the musical trio will perform their rendition of Goldberg Variations by J.S. Bach, an eminent musical composition.
The ‘Bach: The Goldberg Variations’ concert takes place on 15 January 2022 from 6.00pm-7.00pm at Neilson Hays Library. For reservations and more information, call 02-233-1731, email [email protected], or visit the website.
If you’re in search of something more activity-based, consider attending this workshop by Bangkok Soap Opera. As the name suggests, the ‘Essential Oils & Hydrosol Workshop’ revolves around the two topics. In this three-hour workshop, participants will learn the distilling process in copper distillers, learn how to make essential oils and flower waters, and more.
The ‘Essential Oils & Hydrosol Workshop’ takes place on 15 January 2022 at 2.30pm at Bangkok Soap Opera. For more information, visit the website.