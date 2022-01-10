Prestige Planner: Best Things to do This Week (10-16 January 2022)

A nice way to spend your Saturday is to walk around at a riverfront outdoor market. From live music entertainment and fun activities to food stalls, the Shangri-La Bangkok presents the ‘Raan Dung Ross Ded: RDRD Street Food Food Market @Salathip.’ At the market, apart from Michelin Guide street food hailing from different regions of Thailand, expect local arts and handicrafts, all against the backdrop of the beautiful Chao Phraya River.

The ‘Raan Dung Ross Ded: RDRD Street Food Food Market @ Salathip’ takes place on 15 January 2022 at Shangri-La Bangkok. For more information, call 02-236-7777 or email [email protected].