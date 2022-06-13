Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (13-19 June 2022)

From a four-hands dinner on a cruise to a Pride celebration, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
- Attend an Interactive Culinary Session with Chef Natnicha Boonlerd at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
- Celebrate Pride Month 2022 with a Dinner and Party at SO/ Bangkok
- Attend the ‘Tenth Mozart and More Mini-Festival’ by Siam Sinfonietta at Thailand Cultural Centre
- Experience the ‘Manohra 4 Hands: A Culinary Cruise’ at Manohra Cruises
- Attend an Essential Oils Workshop at Bangkok Soap Opera
The Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok rolls out a series of innovative cooking lessons, with the first edition featuring Chef Natnicha ‘Ploy’ Boonlerd from season one of MasterChef Thailand. This latest addition to the hotel’s culinary scene offers guests the chance to partake in an intimate session helmed by a professional. On 18 June 2022, Chef Ploy will be leading a two-hour interactive session where she will share her experiences as a chef as well as tried-and-tested techniques that shaped her career. Here, guests have the opportunity to learn creative plating techniques which will be followed by a delightful three-course lunch.
The cooking class with Chef Ploy takes place on 18 June 2022 from 11.00am-1.00pm at Studio Maa-Lai, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok. The session is priced at THB 3,888 per person. For more information, visit the website.
In celebration of Pride Month 2022, SO/ Bangkok is hosting an event comprising of a three-hour pre-party inclusive of a dinner and a drag show. Guests have three options to choose from for the dinner: ‘Soshi Three-Course Menu,’ ‘Soshi All-You-Can-Eat,’ ‘Weekend Buffet Extravaganza.’ The evening event continues into the night with a ‘Pride Party’ which ends at midnight. Expect a night of playful entertainment with DJs and live performances.
‘DRAG ME TO SO/ GLOW OUT! PRIDE PARTY’ takes place on 18 June 2022 from 6.00pm-12.00am. For more information, visit the website.
In its tenth outing at the Thailand Culture Centre, Siam Sinfonietta’s regular Mozart and More Mini-Festival will be performing Joseph Haydn’s Mass in Time of War, making it the second performance in Thailand, with the first performance of the piece being twenty years ago. This 1796 choral piece is chosen in homage to the ongoing Ukrainian conflict and will form the main event in the first of two concerts of the festival. For this particular piece, Thai-American musical composer and conductor will be joined by soloists and the choir of Calliope Chamber Choir. Furthermore, representatives of the Ukrainian Embassy will also be present at the concert.
‘Tenth Mozart and More Mini-Festival’ takes place on 18-19 June 2022 from 8.00pm-10.00pm at Small Hall, Thailand Cultural Centre. The concert is priced at THB 600 per person for regular tickets and THB 1,200 per person for VIP tickets. For more information, visit the website.
Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort announces the first installment of a monthly gastronomic experience aboard its Manohra Cruises: ‘Manohra 4 Hands: A Culinary Cruise.’ For this upcoming culinary event, Anantara’s award-winning Executive Chef Phon Hinracha is collaborating with MICHELIN-starred Saneh Jaan’s Chef Piyachart ‘Boy’ Buddhivongse. Guests can expect a six-course four hands dinner comprising elevated Thai cuisine served aboard the cruise overlooking Bangkok’s glistening temples and skyline.
‘Manohra 4 Hands: A Culinary Cruise’ takes place on 19 June 2022 from 7.00pm-9.00pm at Manohra Cruises. The dinner is priced at THB 3,000 per person. For more information, visit the website.
For those in search of something more activity-based, consider booking a spot at the ‘Essential Oils & Hydrosol Workshop’ event occurring this weekend. At the all-in-one workshop, attendees will learn the distilling process in copper distillers, as well as how to make essential oils and flower waters.
‘Essential Oils & Hydrosol Workshop’ takes place on 18 June 2022 from 10.30am-2.30pm at Bangkok Soap Opera. The workshop is priced at THB 2,200 per person. For more information, visit the website.