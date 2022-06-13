Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (13-19 June 2022)

The Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok rolls out a series of innovative cooking lessons, with the first edition featuring Chef Natnicha ‘Ploy’ Boonlerd from season one of MasterChef Thailand. This latest addition to the hotel’s culinary scene offers guests the chance to partake in an intimate session helmed by a professional. On 18 June 2022, Chef Ploy will be leading a two-hour interactive session where she will share her experiences as a chef as well as tried-and-tested techniques that shaped her career. Here, guests have the opportunity to learn creative plating techniques which will be followed by a delightful three-course lunch.

The cooking class with Chef Ploy takes place on 18 June 2022 from 11.00am-1.00pm at Studio Maa-Lai, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok. The session is priced at THB 3,888 per person. For more information, visit the website.