Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (14-20 February 2022)

Are you itching to travel? Make sure to check out this week-long event for the best travel deals. This year, Siam Paragon partners up with over 73 luxury hotels, resorts, and retreats across Thailand. Expect the best offers for not only accommodations, but also dining, spa packages, and travel activities. Secure exclusive offers from world-class hotel chains including Four Seasons Thailand, Marriott Thailand, Ritz Carlton, and a myriad more. Endorse domestic travel and get inspired to plan your next luxury getaway here.

‘Siam Paragon Thailand’s Luxury Summer Escape’ takes place from 14-20 February 2022 at Siam Paragon. For more information, call 02-610-8000, or visit the website.