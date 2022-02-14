Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (14-20 February 2022)

From a luxury travel event to the screening of Frida Kahlo, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
[Hero image credit: Hyatt Regency Koh Samui; featured image credit: River City Bangkok]
Jump To / Table of Contents
Are you itching to travel? Make sure to check out this week-long event for the best travel deals. This year, Siam Paragon partners up with over 73 luxury hotels, resorts, and retreats across Thailand. Expect the best offers for not only accommodations, but also dining, spa packages, and travel activities. Secure exclusive offers from world-class hotel chains including Four Seasons Thailand, Marriott Thailand, Ritz Carlton, and a myriad more. Endorse domestic travel and get inspired to plan your next luxury getaway here.
‘Siam Paragon Thailand’s Luxury Summer Escape’ takes place from 14-20 February 2022 at Siam Paragon. For more information, call 02-610-8000, or visit the website.
Directed by Ali Ray, this 2020 documentary delves deep into the life of the Mexican painter, deeper than any other film revolving around Frida Kahlo. In the Frida Kahlo documentary, world-renowned Kahlo experts provide insight into her art, her resilience, her creativity, and the truth behind her turbulent life. The film combines interviews, commentary, and a detailed exploration of her art, offering privileged access to discover the ‘real’ Frida Kahlo.
‘Frida Kahlo’ screening takes place on 19 February 2022 at 2.00pm at River City Bangkok. For more information, visit River City Bangkok’s website.
Woof Pack’s latest photography exhibition invites individuals to check out a selection of works by Shane Bunnag, a Thai-British photo artist and filmmaker. Shane’s photography practice can be described as old-fashioned. ‘Against The Day’ refers to the photographic technique of shooting into the light, a concept that suggests a conflict, or a tension, within the fabric of time and memory.
‘Against The Day’ is available until 28 February 2022 from 10.00am-6.00pm at Woof Pack. For more information, visit the website.
If you have a fervour for macarons or even baking in general, we believe this workshop will pique your interest. This Wednesday, renowned Chef Marc Champiré invites Bangkokians to attend a macaron workshop. In this all-day workshop, the French pastry chef will delve into the step-by-step process of baking macarons, both savoury and sweet. Some flavours on the menu include: vanilla white chocolate, salted caramel, foie gras, and salmon cream cheese.
‘Secrets of Macarons Workshop’ takes place on 16 February 2022 at 9.00am at Les Sucrés by Rose. For more information, visit the website.
The second most important Buddhist festival is almost upon us. This year, Māgha Pujā falls on Wednesday, 16 February 2022. In honour of this upcoming festival, Mind Stories is hosting an online event where individuals are invited to light a candle and meditate for people undergoing hardships and challenges.
‘Māgha Pujā Day – Candle Lighting and Guided Meditation’ takes place on 16 February 2022 from 6.00pm-7.30pm. For more information, visit the website.