Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (14-20 March 2022)

You may not know about this, but there is a day that celebrates a good night’s sleep and holistic wellness. This Friday to Sunday, join a series of activities designed to boost your fitness, mindfulness and wellness through pilates, Muay Thai, aqua yoga, spine adjustment, barre exercise, sound therapy, and much more at The Peninsula Bangkok. A 3-day Wellness Festival Stay Package is also available for guests to book for an immersive wellness retreat inclusive of accommodation at the hotel.

The ‘Wellness Festival’ takes place at The Peninsula Bangkok from March 18-20, 2022 from 6am-7pm and 6am-9pm depending on each day’s schedule. For more information, visit the website.