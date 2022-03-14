Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (14-20 March 2022)

From admiring Thai digital artworks to enjoying a wellness festival, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
- Celebrate World Sleep Day at The Peninsula Bangkok’s ‘Wellness Festival’
- Enjoy a Night out at ‘Once Upon a Dream: An Underground Fairy Tale Party’
- Indulge in Seven Classic Italian Dishes at Ciao Terrazza
- Admire Digital Artworks at ‘Thailand Digital Arts Festival 2022’
- Taste the Authentic Champagnes at Côte by Mauro Colagreco
You may not know about this, but there is a day that celebrates a good night’s sleep and holistic wellness. This Friday to Sunday, join a series of activities designed to boost your fitness, mindfulness and wellness through pilates, Muay Thai, aqua yoga, spine adjustment, barre exercise, sound therapy, and much more at The Peninsula Bangkok. A 3-day Wellness Festival Stay Package is also available for guests to book for an immersive wellness retreat inclusive of accommodation at the hotel.
The ‘Wellness Festival’ takes place at The Peninsula Bangkok from March 18-20, 2022 from 6am-7pm and 6am-9pm depending on each day’s schedule. For more information, visit the website.
In collaboration with The Showhopper, Philtration is calling all Disney lovers to its 3-day event featuring all-time favourite songs from movies like Mulan, Frozen, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King and more, performed by Punch Napattra. Alongside entertaining music, special cocktails inspired by Disney characters will also be served. Don’t forget to dress up as your favourite Disney character for a chance to win the best costume prize, too.
‘Once Upon a Dream: An Underground Fairy Tale Party’ takes place at Philtration on March 18 at 7.30pm, March 19 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, and March 20 at 2.30pm. For more information, visit Philtration.
Chef Dario Busnelli is serving seven special dishes inspired by his childhood memories in Milan at the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok’s Italian restaurant, Ciao Terrazza. The menu includes passion fruit-marinated King Fish, Frittino Di Mare, wagyu lasagna, Tuscan fish monger’s seafood casserole, slow cooked giant octopus, champagne risotto, and apple strudel for dessert.
Feast on Chef Dario’s redefined dishes at Ciao Terrazza, Mandarin Oriental Bangkok from Friday to Tuesday from 6pm-11pm until March 31, 2022. For reservations and more information, contact 02-2659-9000.
Physical and digital arts come together for the first time at the ‘Thailand Digital Arts Festival 2022’ at ICONSIAM. In this collaboration between SIAM PIWAT, ICONSIAM and the Baandam Museum, over 1,400 artworks from 140 artists are ready to showcase a ‘Thainess’ that will empower and elevate Thai arts to a higher level. Art-enthusiasts will see a variety from different hand-drawn artworks to some very unique NFTs. A small preview is also available through the ONESIAM SuperApp.
The ‘Thailand Digital Arts Festival 2022’ takes place at ICONSIAM from March 5-20, 2022. For more information, visit the website.
Because of the limited production per year, organic wines from the Champagne region of France only travel to selected locations around the world. Lucky for us, Côte by Mauro Colagreco at the Capella Bangkok is one of them. Selected by Côte’s Head Sommelier ‘Jay’ Thanakorn Bottorff, sublime bottles from the vineyards will be available with up to eight distinct tasting notes. Chef Davide Garavaglia will serve a choice of a 5-, 7-, or 9-course Mediterranean dinner to accompany the sparkling, still, and dessert Champagne wines for this special occasion for a few days only.
The Champagnes and dinner experience is available at Côte by Mauro Colagreco at Capella Bangkok from March 16-20, 2022 only. For more information and reservation, visit the website.