Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (16-22 May 2022)

From an exclusive whisky dinner to a vinyl night, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
[Hero image credit: Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok; featured image credit: Sirimahannop]
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Indulge in the ‘Johnnie Walker Exclusive Whisky Dinner’ at Ms.Jigger
- Indulge in the ‘Extraordinary Pairing Night’ at Sirimahannop
- Delight in a Night of Good Music with ‘Vinyl Night at Siwilai Sound Club’ at SIWILAI Sound Club
- Join a Physical Training Session with ‘Kimpton Bootcamp’ at the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
- Check Out the ‘Toxic Effect’ Art Exhibition at River City Bangkok
The Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok’s Italian dining outlet Ms.Jigger is bringing you the best of both worlds: Italian cuisine and world-renowned whisky. At the ‘Johnnie Walker Exclusive Whisky Dinner,’ guests can expect an artfully crafted five-course meal comprising of Italian favourites, the finest Johnnie Walker whiskies, and Kad Kakao chocolate pairing with each course. View the full menu here.
The ‘Johnnie Walking Exclusive Whisky Dinner’ takes place on 17 May 2022 from 7.00pm onwards at Ms.Jigger, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok. Tickets start from THB 8,000 per person. For more information, visit the website.
Next, we’ve got another culinary event. For this one, it’s a four-course contemporary menu paired with Penfolds’ premium labels, and it’s held at the reimagined Thai tall ship Sirimahannop on the river. The gastronomic journey will comprise of delectable dishes, fine wine, and live music. All in all, guests can expect an exquisite evening on the Chao Phraya River
‘Extraordinary Pairing Night’ takes place on 19 May 2022 from 7.00pm onwards at Sirimahannop. Tickets cost THB 4,000++ per person. For more information, visit the website.
3 /5
If you’re in search of a music event, we believe SIWILAI Sound Club’s upcoming event will pique your interest. This Thursday, 19 May 2022, the gorgeous, groovy sound club is hosting a ‘Vinyl Night’ featuring NK Chan of Giants Swing. Expect a bespoke menu and great tunes.
‘Vinyl Night at Siwilai Sound Club’ takes place on 19 May 2022 from 8.00pm onwards at SIWILAI Sound Club. For more information, visit the website.
For city dwellers looking to physically challenge their bodies this week, the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok’s first-ever ‘Kimpton Bootcamp’ is perfect. Led by Khun Zea, award-winning assistant health club manager, the workout session pivots on both fitness and fun. The session commences with a 60-minute Bootcamp training, followed by a 30-minute stretching session, and concludes with a well-deserved break by the pool.
‘Kimpton Bootcamp’ takes place on 21 May 2022 from 10am-1pm at The Gym, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok. Tickets cost THB 1,800 per person. For more information, call 02 056 9999 or email [email protected].
For gallery-goers, we recommend checking out River City Bangkok’s solo exhibition by Chainapa Lepajarn, an exhibition that delves into the social issue that is gender inequality. More specifically: how the female gender encounters inequality, exploitation, and societal pressure in a male-dominated world, consequently leading women to suffer negative, toxic emotional states. Hence, the title ‘Toxic Effect.’ This exhibition is regarded as the Thai female sculptor’s first retrospective showcase presenting the largest compilation of her work over the decades.
‘Toxic Effect’ is on display from 19 May 2022-26 June 2022 at River City Bangkok. For more information, visit the website.