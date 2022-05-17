Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (16-22 May 2022)

The Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok’s Italian dining outlet Ms.Jigger is bringing you the best of both worlds: Italian cuisine and world-renowned whisky. At the ‘Johnnie Walker Exclusive Whisky Dinner,’ guests can expect an artfully crafted five-course meal comprising of Italian favourites, the finest Johnnie Walker whiskies, and Kad Kakao chocolate pairing with each course. View the full menu here.

The ‘Johnnie Walking Exclusive Whisky Dinner’ takes place on 17 May 2022 from 7.00pm onwards at Ms.Jigger, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok. Tickets start from THB 8,000 per person. For more information, visit the website.