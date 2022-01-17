Prestige Planner: Best Things to do This Week (17-23 January 2022)

If you’re a bit skeptical about leaving your home, this is an event you can attend virtually. This weekly online meditation event focuses on mindfulness, encouraging attendees to step away from the mental chatter and cultivate peace of mind. The 20-minute session is secular and draws on the principles of Mindfulness Based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT).

The ‘Mindfulness Meditation: Wednesday Pause – Thailand’ takes place on 19 January 2022 from 8.00pm-8.30pm via Zoom. For registration and more information, visit the website.