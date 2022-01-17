Prestige Planner: Best Things to do This Week (17-23 January 2022)

From an art exhibition to celebrate the Year of the Tiger to a Sicilian brunch with free-flow Bellinis, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
[Hero and featured image credit: Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park]
If you’re a bit skeptical about leaving your home, this is an event you can attend virtually. This weekly online meditation event focuses on mindfulness, encouraging attendees to step away from the mental chatter and cultivate peace of mind. The 20-minute session is secular and draws on the principles of Mindfulness Based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT).
The ‘Mindfulness Meditation: Wednesday Pause – Thailand’ takes place on 19 January 2022 from 8.00pm-8.30pm via Zoom. For registration and more information, visit the website.
For Royal Bangkok Symphony Opera’s upcoming event, solo pianist Weiyin Chen will be accompanied by conductor Charles Olivieri-Munroe. The program for this event comprises of three musical pieces: Jubel Overture, Op.59 by Carl Maria von Weber; Piano Concerto No.25 in C major, K. 503 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart; Symphony No.3 in A Minor, Op.56 (Scottish) by Felix Mendelssohn.
The ‘RBSO: A14 – Weiyin Chen play Mozart’ takes place on 21 January 2022 from 7.30pm onwards at Main Hall, Thailand Cultural Center. For tickets and more information, visit the website.
From 14 January onwards, Goji Kitchen & Bar at the Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park Bangkok is hosting Italian-themed lunches, brunches, and dinners every weekend. The culinary marketplace is inviting guests to embark on a journey of Italy, this time through the region of Sicily. For the full experience, free-flow Bellinis are also available with as an extra package with each meal.
For more information and reservations visit the website.
French Cinema Season commenced in December 2021 and runs until February 2022. In this three-month period, over 70 French films are screened in over 16 different cinemas across Thailand in Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, and Chiang Mai. Some films are also screened online. From feature films to documentaries to animation movies to short films and more, this season takes a deep dive into French cinema. Check what they have on for this week here.
The ‘French Cinema Season’ runs until 28 February 2022. For more information, visit the website.
‘Roar’ is a group exhibition curated by Charnchai Siriwittayacharoen of Pagoda the Art Club. Expect to see artworks of these artists: Daeng Buasan, Supamas Taveechotipart, Buakow Phasom, Pang Torsuwan, Palut Marod, Wanda Chaima, Chainarong Kongklin, and more. As the name suggests, this exhibition commemorates the Year of the Tiger 2022. ‘Roar’ aims to convey a positive message to those severely impacted by the pandemic by embracing the Year of the Tiger.
The ‘Roar’ exhibition is available until 30 January 2022 at River City Bangkok. For more information, visit the website.