Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (18-24 April 2022)

For this upcoming event, ASAI Bangkok Chinatown has partnered up with nomadic chef Iñaki Bolumburu. On 20 and 21 April 2022, JAM JAM Eatery & Bar will host a two-day pop-up dinner serving a 10-course feast featuring Basque cuisine. Expect dishes like mussels, seaweed croquette, hake ‘salsa verde’ with white asparagus, and more. Indulge in this eclectic cuisine accompanied by fine wine, funky beats, and a vibrant atmosphere.

‘Eclectic Basque Culinary Ritual’ takes place on 20-21 April 2022 at JAM JAM Eatery & Bar, ASAI Bangkok Chinatown. For more information and reservations, call 02 220 8999 or visit the website.