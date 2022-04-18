Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (18-24 April 2022)

From an exclusive Sunday brunch to the opening reception of an interesting art exhibition, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Indulge in Basque Cuisine with Chef Iñaki Bolumburu at JAM JAM Eatery & Bar
- Attend the Opening Reception of ‘Move 2022’ at ARDEL Gallery of Modern Art
- Indulge in an Exclusive Sunday Brunch at The St. Regis Bangkok
- Shop Imported Italian Home Decor Items at SEASONS
- Sip Limited Edition Libations at Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok
For this upcoming event, ASAI Bangkok Chinatown has partnered up with nomadic chef Iñaki Bolumburu. On 20 and 21 April 2022, JAM JAM Eatery & Bar will host a two-day pop-up dinner serving a 10-course feast featuring Basque cuisine. Expect dishes like mussels, seaweed croquette, hake ‘salsa verde’ with white asparagus, and more. Indulge in this eclectic cuisine accompanied by fine wine, funky beats, and a vibrant atmosphere.
‘Eclectic Basque Culinary Ritual’ takes place on 20-21 April 2022 at JAM JAM Eatery & Bar, ASAI Bangkok Chinatown. For more information and reservations, call 02 220 8999 or visit the website.
Gallery-goers, here’s an event that may interest you. On 20 April 2022, ARDEL Gallery of the Modern Art welcomes a new series of art by Duenchayphoochana Phooprasert titled ‘Move 2022.’ The exhibition features art created with clay formed by natural energy such as humidity from water and heat from the burning sun. The waves of cracks represent the correlation between changes in nature and in people’s lives.
‘Move 2022’ Opening Reception takes place on 20 April 2022 at 5.30pm at ARDEL Gallery of Modern Art. For more information, visit the website.
The St.Regis Bangkok collaborates with Indus Bangkok for an exclusive Sunday Brunch, ‘Exquisite Sunday Brunch x Indus.’ More specifically, Indus Bangkok’s Executive Sous Chef Ganesh Yadav will be presenting time-honoured flavours of India by showcasing the complex flavours of Indian cuisine at the exclusive guest chef session. In addition to the pop-up menu, the weekly ‘Exquisite Sunday Brunch’ will also feature an extensive selection of premium dishes.
‘Exquisite Sunday Brunch x Indus’ takes place on 24 April 2022 at VIU, The St.Regis Bangkok. For more information and reservations, call 02 207 7777 or email [email protected].
Luxury furniture store SEASONS invites customers to shop for imported Italian furniture brands at a special price. The ‘April Grand Sale’ offers up to 60% off on items including sofa, lighting, home decor, and more. Expect brands like Baxter, Qeeboo, BD Barcelona Design, and more. If you’re looking to redecorate your space or enliven your expanse, this is a perfect opportunity.
‘April Grand Sale’ is available until 30 April 2022 at SEASONS. For more information, visit the website.
Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok commemorates 125 years of Kempinski with a special culinary offering: ‘Gugelhupf, Cocktail, and Mocktail Limited Edition.’ Hanuman bar located within the hotel is celebrating the 125th anniversary with a series of special offers that reflect the brand’s unique European flair. For the Gegulhupf selection, the outlet introduces ‘Champagne Strawberry’ and ‘Pecan Chocolate’; for cocktails, the outlet introduces ‘The Everlast’; and for mocktails, the outlet introduces ‘The Golden Sparkle.’
‘Gugelhupf, Cocktail, and Mocktail Limited Edition’ is available until 30 September 2022 at Hanuman, Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok. For more information and reservations, call 02 162 9000, email [email protected], or Line @Siamkempinskihotel.