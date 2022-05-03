Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (2-8 May 2022)

From exclusive new menus to a wine tasting event, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
[Hero image credit: J’AIME by Jean-Michel Lorain at U Sathorn Bangkok; featured image credit: Kate’s Place – Supper Club]
For this upcoming wine tasting event, BELGA Rooftop Bar & Brasserie has partnered up with Muga to present ‘An Exclusive Rioja Night with Muga at Belga.’ You’re invited to sip on four exquisite wines paired with curated canapés, and accompanied by cityscapes.
‘An Exclusive Rioja Night with Muga at Belga’ takes place on 2 May 2022 from 7.00pm-9.00pm at BELGA Rooftop Bar & Brasserie. For more information, visit the website.
After almost three years, Chef Jean-Michel Lorain is back in Thailand. Furthermore, he’s marking his return by introducing a special menu crafted with his latest recipes in collaboration with the permanent chefs at J’AIME: Amerigo Sesti and Yoan Martin. Diners have the choice between two options: a three-course menu and a six-course menu.
The exclusive menu is available from 5-9 May 2022 at J’AIME by Jean-Michel Lorain at U Sathorn Bangkok. For more information, visit the website.
SO/ Bangkok is back with a May edition of their popular cheese event. As always, expect over 30 types of cheeses, charcuterie, and free-flow wine served at MIXO Bar. For the upcoming edition, master cheese affineur Philippe Marchand will be joining to present and talk about all things cheese. Guests have three options to choose from: unlimited cheese, unlimited cheese and wine, unlimited cheese and sommelier-recommended wine.
‘Cheese at SO/ With Philippe Marchand (May Edition)’ takes place on 6 May 2022 from 7.00pm-9.00pm at MIXO Bar, SO/ Bangkok. For more information, visit the website.
Next, we’ve got another dining event. For this one, Singapore meets Bangkok as ‘Max’ Chew Min Xong Wittawat of Baanahchew Singapore cooks with ‘Kate’ Pikun Wangsanita of Kate’s Place Supper Club. Expecta 9-course dinner serving elevated Thai comfort food and Thai wine pairing by GranMonte Vineyard and Winery. Highlight dishes include: Miang Hoi Chell, Lon Moo Tao Jieow, and Bua Loy Kai Waan.
‘Comfort Food Uprising’ is available from 6-7 May 2022 at Kate’s Place Supper Club. For more information, visit the website.
Located within The Sukhothai Bangkok, Colonnade’s Sunday brunch is a palate-dazzling showcase of international cuisine. From fresh seafood to foie gras to Japanese delicacies to live cooking stations, guests are spoilt for choice here. Book a spot to delight in a hearty meal.
‘The Best Sunday Brunch in Bangkok’ takes place on 8 May 2022 from 12.00pm-3.00pm at Colonnade, The Sukhothai Bangkok. For more information, visit the website.