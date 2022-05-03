Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (2-8 May 2022)

For this upcoming wine tasting event, BELGA Rooftop Bar & Brasserie has partnered up with Muga to present ‘An Exclusive Rioja Night with Muga at Belga.’ You’re invited to sip on four exquisite wines paired with curated canapés, and accompanied by cityscapes.

‘An Exclusive Rioja Night with Muga at Belga’ takes place on 2 May 2022 from 7.00pm-9.00pm at BELGA Rooftop Bar & Brasserie. For more information, visit the website.