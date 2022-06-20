Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (20-26 June 2022)

From a floral arrangement workshop to indulging in fine French cuisine, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
[Hero and featured image credit: Allison Kettlety/Unsplash]
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Indulge in Fine French Cuisine and Fine Wine at The Allium Bangkok
- Attend a Floral Arrangement Workshop at The Sukhothai Bangkok
- Indulge in an Evening of Cheese and Wine at El Mercado
- Attend the Launch of Campari's ‘The Red Passion Project’ at Up & Above Bar
- Watch ‘Rock the Casbah’ at River City Bangkok
On Tuesday, 21 June 2022, The Allium Bangkok is hosting a ‘Tuscan Vino Dinner.’ At this exclusive one-night-only dinner, diners can expect a five-course menu serving enticing French fare accompanied by fine vintage wines from Tuscany, Italy. The food menu will spotlight the dining outlet’s signature dishes, as well as dishes crafted for the asparagus season.
‘Tuscan Vino Dinner’ takes place on 21 June 2022 from 5.30pm-10.00pm at The Allium Bangkok, The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok. The dinner is priced at THB 3,000 per person. For more information, visit the website.
Throughout the months of June, July, and August 2022, The Sukhothai Bangkok is organising floral arrangement workshops conducted by the hotel’s florist, Khun Pom. The second workshop of ‘The Art of Floral Arrangement’ is occurring this week on 22 June 2022, and it’s a ‘Simple Inspiration’ bouquet arrangement workshop. Attendees will spend the afternoon learning how to choose the colours of the flowers together with colour theories, the basic bouquet assembly steps, as well as the ways to correctly care for and extend the vase life of the flowers.
‘Simple Inspiration’ takes place on 22 June 2022 from 2.00pm-5.00pm at The Sukhothai Bangkok. The workshop is priced at THB 2,300++ per person. For more information, visit the website.
For a cheese-filled evening, we recommend spending your Thursday evening at El Mercado for the upcoming ‘CHEESE MASTER NIGHT.’ Aside from getting to indulge in a variety of cheeses, you will also get the opportunity to learn about the different types of cheeses as the event will feature cheese specialists who will share their expert knowledge on cheese. Wine pairings curated by Wine Garage will also be available.
‘CHEESE MASTER NIGHT’ takes place on 23 June 2022 from 5.00pm onwards at El Mercado (Phai Singto location). For more information, visit the website.
This Friday, 24 June 2022, Campari is launching ‘The Red Passion Project,’ the brand’s latest charitable initiative. The collaboration is for a good cause as all the proceeds will go to The Foundation for the Deaf under the Royal Patronage of Her Majesty the Queen. The dress code for the upcoming event is ‘elegant red,’ and the Campari event will feature three special guest bartenders: Symphony Loo, Supawit Muttarattana, and Watcharapong Suriyaphan.
‘The Red Passion Project’ takes place on 24 June 2022 from 6.30pm-8.30pm at Up & Above Bar, The Okura Prestige Bangkok. The event is priced at THB 1,500 per person, which serves as a donation to the cause. For more information, visit the website.
Directed by Laïla Marrakchi, Rock the Casbah is a French-Moroccan drama film that revolves around the upper-class Moroccan society. Whilst the primary theme of the film is death, the bittersweet comedy-drama is studded with irony, humour, and unexpected truths. Courtesy of the Embassy of Morocco, the film screening will take place this weekend where the Ambassador of His Majesty the King of Morocco HE Mr. Abderrahim Rahhaly will introduce the film and host a reception post the screening.
‘Rock the Casbah’ screening takes place on 25 June 2022 from 4.00pm onwards at River City Bangkok. The film screening is priced at THB 100 per person. For more information, visit the website.