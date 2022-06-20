Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (20-26 June 2022)

On Tuesday, 21 June 2022, The Allium Bangkok is hosting a ‘Tuscan Vino Dinner.’ At this exclusive one-night-only dinner, diners can expect a five-course menu serving enticing French fare accompanied by fine vintage wines from Tuscany, Italy. The food menu will spotlight the dining outlet’s signature dishes, as well as dishes crafted for the asparagus season.

‘Tuscan Vino Dinner’ takes place on 21 June 2022 from 5.30pm-10.00pm at The Allium Bangkok, The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok. The dinner is priced at THB 3,000 per person. For more information, visit the website.