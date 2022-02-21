Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (21-27 February 2022)

12 elite chefs, a combined 14 Michelin Stars, 2 days: the Kimpton Maa-Lai’s upcoming culinary event is a must-attend. Renowned chefs from all over the globe come together to give you a superlative dining experience. For 23 February 2022, it’s an ‘Eight-Hand Dinner’ at Ms. Jigger (THB 8,000) where a nine-course dinner comprising of several intercontinental dishes will be served. View the menu here. For 24 February 2022, it’s a ‘Tasting Menu with Dinner Incredible’ at Stock.Room (THB 4,999++). For this one, diners can expect a meticulously-curated 12-course tasting menu showcasing the chefs’ signature flavours and styles, and wine pairing, too. View the menu here.

‘Eight-Hand Dinner’ takes place on 23 February 2022 from 7.00pm-10.00pm at Ms. Jigger, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok. ‘Tasting Menu with Dinner Incredible’ takes place on 24 February 2022 from 7.00pm-10.00pm at Stock.Room, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok. For more information and reservations, call 02-2056-9999, email [email protected], email [email protected], or visit the website.