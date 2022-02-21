Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (21-27 February 2022)

From a new izakaya opening to an exclusive cocktail menu tasting, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
[Hero and featured image credit: Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River]
Jump To / Table of Contents
12 elite chefs, a combined 14 Michelin Stars, 2 days: the Kimpton Maa-Lai’s upcoming culinary event is a must-attend. Renowned chefs from all over the globe come together to give you a superlative dining experience. For 23 February 2022, it’s an ‘Eight-Hand Dinner’ at Ms. Jigger (THB 8,000) where a nine-course dinner comprising of several intercontinental dishes will be served. View the menu here. For 24 February 2022, it’s a ‘Tasting Menu with Dinner Incredible’ at Stock.Room (THB 4,999++). For this one, diners can expect a meticulously-curated 12-course tasting menu showcasing the chefs’ signature flavours and styles, and wine pairing, too. View the menu here.
‘Eight-Hand Dinner’ takes place on 23 February 2022 from 7.00pm-10.00pm at Ms. Jigger, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok. ‘Tasting Menu with Dinner Incredible’ takes place on 24 February 2022 from 7.00pm-10.00pm at Stock.Room, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok. For more information and reservations, call 02-2056-9999, email [email protected], email [email protected], or visit the website.
The Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River has partnered up with bartenders from Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts across the Asia Pacific region to create a limited-edition cocktail menu entitled ‘Poured by Four Seasons.’ The city’s cherished BKK Social Club is serving a selection of six exclusive libations that celebrates six destinations, inspirations, and stories from award-winning and recently-launched bars at Four Seasons across APAC.
‘Poured by Four Seasons’ is available until 3 March 2022 at BKK Social Club, Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River. For more information, visit the website.
The Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok adds a Japanese izakaya to its culinary repertoire with the opening of Ki Izakaya. This latest addition coalesces the alleyways of Osaka and Tokyo with Kempinski’s signature style and elegance, providing an authentic izakaya experience.
Ki Izakaya is open Tuesday to Sunday from 5.00pm-12.00am at Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok. For more information, call 02-095-9999, email [email protected], or visit the website.
For an art exhibition to check out this week, consider heading over to River City Bangkok for ‘AMBIVALENCE’ by Israeli multidisciplinary artist SammyN. The artist’s work is inspired by the influence social media has on this generation, and invites you to look into your inner self through the numerous female portrait paintings whose faces are concealed behind filters. SammyN encourages you to ignite your imagination by asking questions through these vibrant paintings.
‘AMBIVALENCE’ is on display from 24 February 2022 to 27 March February 2022 at River City Bangkok. For more information, visit the website.
A story about power, politics, and passion, this award-winning Mexican movie screens at River City Bangkok this coming weekend. Set in the 1930s in Puebla, Mexico, Arrancame La Vida (Tear This Hear Out) follows the story of a young woman that marries a power-hungry general but later falls in love with an orchestra conductor. This film is directed by Robert Sneider and is based on the best-selling novel by Angeles Mastretta. With support from the Embassy of Mexico, HE Bernardo Cordova Tello, the Ambassador of Mexico, will introduce the film and host a reception after the screening.
‘Arrancame La Vida’ screening takes place on 26 February 2022 at River City Bangkok from 4.00pm-6.00pm. For more information, visit the website.