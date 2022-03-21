Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (21-27 March 2022)

For this upcoming dinner event, ASAI Bangkok Chinatown has partnered up with award-winning chefs Joe Jantraget and Saki Hoshino of Samlor. Tomorrow and on Wednesday, JAM JAM Eatery & Bar will house a two-day pop-up dinner where diners can embark on a culinary adventure. The ten-course menu starring their unique no-frills comfort food bridges the gap between Thai and international cuisine. Explore the ‘Coalescence’ menu accompanied by fine wine, lively music, and a vibrant atmosphere.

‘Coalescence’ (THB 2,900++) takes place on 22-23 March 2022 from 6.00pm-11.00pm at JAM JAM Eatery & Bar, ASAI Bangkok Chinatown. For more information and reservations, call 02 220 8999 or visit the website.