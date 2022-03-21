Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (21-27 March 2022)

From art and culture to a special culinary journey, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
[Hero image credit: JAM JAM Eatery & Bar; featured image credit: SIWILAI]
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Embark on a Culinary Adventure with ‘Coalescence’ at JAM JAM Eatery & Bar
- Attend a Decorative Arts Workshop at Alexander Lamont
- Explore Local Art and Culture with ‘Sawang Sawai Siwilai’ at Central Embassy
- Attend an Online Auction for Art, NFTs, Jewels, and Watches
- Treat Yourself to Italian Bites and Beverages at L’OLIVA’s ‘Aperitivo Italiano’
For this upcoming dinner event, ASAI Bangkok Chinatown has partnered up with award-winning chefs Joe Jantraget and Saki Hoshino of Samlor. Tomorrow and on Wednesday, JAM JAM Eatery & Bar will house a two-day pop-up dinner where diners can embark on a culinary adventure. The ten-course menu starring their unique no-frills comfort food bridges the gap between Thai and international cuisine. Explore the ‘Coalescence’ menu accompanied by fine wine, lively music, and a vibrant atmosphere.
‘Coalescence’ (THB 2,900++) takes place on 22-23 March 2022 from 6.00pm-11.00pm at JAM JAM Eatery & Bar, ASAI Bangkok Chinatown. For more information and reservations, call 02 220 8999 or visit the website.
If you’re in search of something more activity-based, we recommend attending this workshop by Alexander Lamont. This March 2022, the contemporary design brand is celebrating the beauty and sophistication of the decorative arts with an open-door event: ‘Craftsmanship Reimagined: Alexander Lamont Craft Event.’ Here, attendees will learn all about the two crafts: the art of straw marquetry inlay and eggshell lacquer.
‘Craftsmanship Reimagined: Alexander Lamont Craft Event’ takes place on 23-27 March 2022 from 10.00am-12.00pm and 1.00pm-5.00pm at Alexander Lamont, Warehouse 30. For more information, visit the website.
Central Embassy’s creative community space, SIWILAI, presents ‘Sawang Sawai Siwilai,’ an in-person community platform aimed at cultivating positivity, creativity, and conversation through art and culture. SIWILAI’s latest initiative invites audiences to explore the works of fifteen of the country’s foremost artists including videographers, animators, installation artists, performance artists, painters, and sculptors.
‘Sawang Sawai Siwilai’ is available until 27 March 2022 at SIWILAI, Central Embassy. For more information, visit the website.
Phillips Asia presents ‘INTERSECT,’ an online auction taking place on 24-31 March 2022. During the one-week bidding period, the auction will feature 127 lots of a curated selection inclusive of contemporary artworks, trendy timepieces, colourful jewels, and three of the rarest Monkey Legends NFTs from Monkey Kingdom. Highlight pieces from the auction include: A 5.01-carat Pear-shaped E/IF Diamond Ring, a Patek Philippe watch, and an Audemars Piguet wristwatch.
‘INTERSECT’ takes place on 24-31 March 2022. For more information, visit the website.
L’OLIVA Ristorante Italiano & Wine Bar welcomes an exciting new dining experience with ‘Aperitivo Italiano.’ This new venture invites guests to indulge in Italian bites and classic Italian Aperitivo beverages. Curated by Gabriele Luna, the restaurant’s head chef, diners can expect authentic Italian nibbles including ‘Crudo Plate,’ ‘Crocchette Di Parma,’ and ‘Pizza Romana Board.’ As for the drinks, think ‘Aperol Spritz’, ‘Campari Spritz’, ‘Peroni Draft Beer’, the signature ‘L’OLIVA Martini’, and more. The ‘Aperitivo Italiano’ menu can be enjoyed on the terrace, the garden, or anywhere in the restaurant during the happy hour period.
‘Aperitivo Italiano’ is available daily from 4.00pm-7.00pm at L’OLIVA Ristorante Italiano & Wine Bar. For more information, call 094 868 1150, Line @lolivabkk, visit the website.