Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (23-29 May 2022)

From a new brunch to a Rice Dumpling Festival 2022 celebration, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
For one night only, Capella’s Michelin-starred Côte by Mauro Colagreco invites diners to indulge in French and Italian Riviera-inspired cooking crafted by two eminent Bangkok-based chefs, Chef Davide Garavaglia from Côte by Mauro Colagreco and Chef Wilfrid Hocquet from Blue by Alain Ducasse. The exclusive ‘Four-Hands Dinner’ will feature a gastronomic collaboration between the two chefs who have joined forces to present an indelible culinary experience. The dinner experience will comprise an eight-course carte blanche menu serving top-notch unique culinary creations accompanied by wine pairings curated by the hotel’s expert sommelier.
The Four-Hands Dinner takes place on 25 May 2022 from 6.00pm-10.00pm at Côte by Mauro Colagreco, Capella Bangkok. The dinner is priced at THB 8,500++ per person and the wine pairing is priced at THB 4,200++ per person. For more information, visit the website.
If Japanese cuisine tickles your fancy, we believe this four-day culinary experience will pique your interest. Kinu by Takagi located within the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok is hosting a special ‘Four-Hand Kaiseki Japanese Dining Experience’ where guests can expect a handcrafted caviar-centric menu prepared by two esteemed chefs, Chef Kazuo Takagi and Chef Maeda. The experience will be available as a five-course lunch as well as a ten-course dinner.
‘Four-Hand Kaiseki Japanese Dining Experience’ is available from 25-29 May 2022 at Kinu by Takagi, Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok. The lunch is priced at THB 4,000++ per person and the dinner is priced at THB 8,000++ per person. For more information, visit the website.
The Embassy of Italy in Bangkok in collaboration with the National Museum of Cinema Turin and the Thai Film Archive is hosting an exhibition revolving around Italian cinema. ‘Dolce Vita: Italian Cinema and Culture’ is an exhibition endorsing Italian cinema via videos, photographs, posters, and screenings of 14 Italian films over the course of three months, with the first screening being this Friday, 27 May 2022. The exhibition is organised in the framework of the celebrations of the ‘76th Day of the Italian Republic in Thailand.’
‘Ennio: The Maestro’ screening takes place on 27 May 2022 from 3.30 onwards at Thai Film Archive. For more information, visit the website.
For their latest guest chef session, VIU is collaborating with Chef Cheung Chin Choi for the ‘Exquisite Sunday Brunch.’ Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel’s Fei Ya’s Executive Chinese Chef will showcase classical Chinese culinary techniques, dim sum, and other authentic Cantonese specialties. In addition to their existing brunch selection, ’Exquisite Sunday Brunch x Fei Ya’ will feature a pop-up menu serving the Chinese restaurant’s signature dishes including ‘Peking Duck,’ ‘King Prawn in X.O. Sauce,’ and more.
‘Exquisite Sunday Brunch x Fei Ya’ takes place on 29 May 2022 from 12.30pm-3.30pm at VIU, The St. egis Bangkok. The brunch is priced at THB 3,200++ per person. For more information, visit the website.
This year, Rice Dumpling Festival, also referred to as ‘Dragon Boat Festival,’ occurs on 3 June 2022. The Shangri-La Bangkok’s Chinese dining outlet Shang Palace is commemorating the festival with two offerings: ‘Rice Dumplings with Pork with Salted Egg’ and ‘Steamed Sticky Rice with Crab Meat.’ For both offerings, you have three options to choose from: 1 piece, a set of 3 pieces, or a set of 6 pieces.
Rice Dumpling Festival 2022 offerings are available from 20 May 2022-5 June 2022 at Shang Palace, Shangri-La Bangkok. For more information, visit the website.