Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (23-29 May 2022)

For one night only, Capella’s Michelin-starred Côte by Mauro Colagreco invites diners to indulge in French and Italian Riviera-inspired cooking crafted by two eminent Bangkok-based chefs, Chef Davide Garavaglia from Côte by Mauro Colagreco and Chef Wilfrid Hocquet from Blue by Alain Ducasse. The exclusive ‘Four-Hands Dinner’ will feature a gastronomic collaboration between the two chefs who have joined forces to present an indelible culinary experience. The dinner experience will comprise an eight-course carte blanche menu serving top-notch unique culinary creations accompanied by wine pairings curated by the hotel’s expert sommelier.

The Four-Hands Dinner takes place on 25 May 2022 from 6.00pm-10.00pm at Côte by Mauro Colagreco, Capella Bangkok. The dinner is priced at THB 8,500++ per person and the wine pairing is priced at THB 4,200++ per person. For more information, visit the website.