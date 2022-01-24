Prestige Planner: Best Things to do This Week (24-30 January 2022)

From a Katherine Jenkins concert to a Bill Bensley Art Exhibition, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
[Hero and featured image credit: Thailand Cultural Center]
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Attend ‘Katherine Jenkins in Concert’ at the Thailand Cultural Center
- Sample the Limited-edition ‘Year of the Tiger’ Menu at Chim Chim
- Check Out Bill Bensley’s ‘Love-Camp-Explore-Dreams’ Art Exhibition at River City Bangkok
- Unwind at the ‘Wine & Cheese at Wine boutique’ at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit
- Attend the ‘From Russia with Love’ Event at Banyan Tree Bangkok
World-famous Welsh operatic pop singer Katherine Jenkins is blessing Bangkok with her voice this coming week. The mezzo-soprano is performing as part of the International Festival of Dance and Music, a show that was originally set for December 2021.
The ‘Katherine Jenkins in Concert’ takes place on 27 January 2022 from 7.00pm onwards at the Main Auditorium, Thailand Cultural Center. For tickets and more information, visit the website.
If you’re in search of a food event, we highly recommend heading over to Chim Chim to sample their ‘Year of the Tiger’ menu. This limited-edition seasonal menu comprises of fully-loaded bao buns, as well as Chinese tea-inspired drinks and desserts made in collaboration with local artisan T563. In keeping with the restaurant’s ‘Never Chim Never Know’ motto, diners can expect a flavour-packed selection of bao, intriguing desserts, and special beverages.
The ‘Year of the Tiger’ menu is available from 29 January 2022 to 6 February 2022 at Chim Chim. For reservations and more information, call 094-972-4865, email [email protected], or visit the website.
This is a not-to-be-missed event. Bill Bensley’s ‘Love-Camp-Explore-Dreams’ art exhibition tells the story of the renowned architect and interior designer in four chapters and provides an insight into his life. The four chapters – love, camp, explore, dreams – delves into the reasons why Bill paints, with each reason pivoting on different aspects. His story is told via the implementation of various mediums including paintings and sculptures.
The ‘Love-Camp-Explore-Dreams’ exhibition is open from 28 January 2022 to 28 February 2022 at River City Bangkok. For more information, visit the website.
How does a classy evening of wine and cheese sound? The Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit is back with another edition of their popular event that’s all about wine and cheese. In this two-hour event, diners can relish in free-flow wine, artisanal cheese, premium cold cuts, and creamy risotto. A great way to socialise and unwind.
The ‘Wine & Cheese at Wine Boutique’ takes place on 28 January 2022 from 7.00pm-9.00pm at the Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit. For reservations and more information, call 02-126-9999 or visit the website.
‘From Russia with Love’ is a repeat of youth orchestra Siam Sinfonietta’s final concert in Phuket. At this musical event, the symphonic repertoire will feature renowned Russian classics including music from Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake, The Nutcracker, 1812 Overture, and Night on Bald Mountain. This upcoming event marks the orchestra’s third year of partnership with Banyan Tree.
The ‘From Russia with Love’ event takes place on 30 January 2022 from 7.00pm onwards at Banyan Tree Bangkok. For reservations and more information, visit the website.