Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (28 February-6 March 2022)

Want to attend an event that’s food-centric this week? How does an evening of cheese and wine sound? SO/ Bangkok is back with the March edition of their popular dining event. Expect over 30 types of cheese nibbles, cold-cut charcuterie, and free-flow wine served at MIXO Bar. There are three options to choose from: unlimited cheese, unlimited cheese and wine, unlimited cheese and Sommelier-recommended wine.

‘Cheese at SO/ – March Edition’ takes place on 4 March 2022 from 7.00pm-9.00pm at MIXO Bar, SO/ Bangkok. For more information and reservations, visit the website.