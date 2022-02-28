Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (28 February-6 March 2022)

From an evening of cheese and wine to booking the best luxury hotel deals, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
[Hero and featured image credit: Park Hyatt Bangkok]
Want to attend an event that’s food-centric this week? How does an evening of cheese and wine sound? SO/ Bangkok is back with the March edition of their popular dining event. Expect over 30 types of cheese nibbles, cold-cut charcuterie, and free-flow wine served at MIXO Bar. There are three options to choose from: unlimited cheese, unlimited cheese and wine, unlimited cheese and Sommelier-recommended wine.
‘Cheese at SO/ – March Edition’ takes place on 4 March 2022 from 7.00pm-9.00pm at MIXO Bar, SO/ Bangkok. For more information and reservations, visit the website.
Directed by John Maloof and Charlie Siskel, this documentary revolves around the eminent American street photographer, Vivian Maier. The nanny and caregiver ventured into the art of photography as a leisure pursuit. Over the course of five decades, the inveterate wanderer and self-taught photographer left over 100,000 negatives, most of which were shot in New York City and Chicago. Learn more about Vivian Maier at this screening by RCB Film Club.
‘Vivian Maier’ screening takes place on 5 March 2022 from 2.00pm-4.00pm at River City Bangkok. For more information and reservations, visit the website.
For something more activity-based, consider attending this wellness workshop. Hosted by Ayurveda Yoga Bodywork with Krist’l and Paul’s Antiques, this event features three workshops in total: introduction to Ayurveda and body types; maintaining balanced health and origins for diseases; Dinacharya, body care, herbal stream, and DIY herbal balls.
‘Body Care, Herbal Steam and DIY Herbal Balls with Ayurveda Wisdom & Krist’l’ takes place on 6 March 2022 from 10.00am-12.00pm at Paul’s Antiques. For more information, visit the website.
Planning a holiday? Consider booking a stay at one of the Hyatt properties in the country. Six Hyatt hotels and resorts across Thailand are offering a limited 10-day promotion entitled, ‘Explore Thailand at Hyatt Hotels Flash Sale.’ This promotion is inclusive of a 40% off the room rate and a daily complimentary breakfast. From beachfront resorts to urban retreats, the six Hyatt properties are: Hyatt Regency Koh Samui, Hyatt Regency Phuket, Hyatt Regency Hua Hin, Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok, Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit, and Park Hyatt Bangkok. Bookings can be made between 29 February 2022 and 9 March 2022, and stays are valid from 1 March 2022 to 30 September 2022.
‘Explore Thailand at Hyatt Hotels Flash Sale’ is available from 28 February 2022 to 9 March 2022. For more information and reservations, visit the website.
If you’re in search of an art event, we recommend checking out the pop-up group exhibition curated by Michela Sena, ‘Echoes of Beauty.’ On display at ICONLUXE, ICONSIAM, the exhibition brings together the works of artists from Thailand’s new art scene, in collaboration with young artists from other countries. Pivoting on the new generation of artists that are impressively part of the international art scene, this exhibition reveals the similarities in the artists’ aesthetics. The artists featured are: Ahmad Shukri Mohamed, Gongkan, Jae Yong Kim, Jittagarn Kaewtinkoy, Jintana Piamsiri, Kitti Narod, Li Bangyao, Li Erpeng, Pannaphan Yodmanee, Panchat Yodnamee, and Suntur. The exhibition is by Tang Contemporary Art Bangkok.
‘Echoes of Beauty’ is on display until 27 March 2022 at ICONSIAM. For more information, visit the website.