Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (28 March-3 April 2022)

The Sukhothai Bangkok invites wine connoisseurs to experience a variety of Italian wines and indulge in tapas with their ‘Swirl & Sip Vol.33 Italian Wine Tasting.’ Expect wines from Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Abruzzo, and more. Be sure to make a reservation in advance for an evening of fine wines.

‘Swirl & Sip Vol.33 Italian Wine Tasting’ takes place on 31 March 2022 from 6.00pm-8.00pm at The Sukhothai Bangkok. For more information and reservations, call 02 344 8888, email [email protected], or visit the website.