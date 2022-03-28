Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (28 March-3 April 2022)

From a champagne dinner to a contemporary Indian cuisine pop-up, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Deleece Cook/Unsplash]
The Sukhothai Bangkok invites wine connoisseurs to experience a variety of Italian wines and indulge in tapas with their ‘Swirl & Sip Vol.33 Italian Wine Tasting.’ Expect wines from Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Abruzzo, and more. Be sure to make a reservation in advance for an evening of fine wines.
‘Swirl & Sip Vol.33 Italian Wine Tasting’ takes place on 31 March 2022 from 6.00pm-8.00pm at The Sukhothai Bangkok. For more information and reservations, call 02 344 8888, email [email protected], or visit the website.
In partnership with Sabre d’Or and Moët & Chandon, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok is hosting ‘The Ultimate Champagne Dinner.’ This dinner is hosted to commemorate the ritual of champagne sabrage with a seven-course dinner accompanied by free-flow champagne.
‘The Ultimate Champagne Dinner’ takes place on 1 April 2022 from 6.30pm onwards at Maa-Lai Lounge, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok. For more information and reservations, call 02 056 9999 or email [email protected].
Contemporary Indian dining outlet HERE, Thai curry shop Charmgang, and musical group Siam Bharat Electric are collaborating to host a pop-up featuring Indian fare and live music with ‘The Great Indian Thai Curry Mash Up.’ Expect a set menu inclusive of signature dishes from both restaurants, as well as all-new bites created in collaboration between the two outlets. The pop-up will be accompanied by a live performance by musicians of Siam Bharat Electric. The option of an unlimited wine package is available, too.
‘The Great Indian Thai Curry Mash Up’ pop-up takes place on 2-3 April 2022 at HERE. For more information and reservations, visit the website.
For gallery-goers, here’s an event to consider attending this week in Bangkok. MOCA Bangkok presents a solo art exhibition by Anan Panin, Thailand’s National Artist for 2019. Aimed to inspire art connoisseurs, ‘Rhythm of Heartbeat’ conveys the artist’s imagination and feelings with determination through 50 paintings. Here, individuals are invited to browse through the artist’s fantasy world of art.
‘Rhythm of Heartbeat’ runs until 6 April 2022 at MOCA Bangkok. For more information, visit the website.
The Wine Merchant is a fine wine distribution company in Thailand. Back in March 2021, the brand launched its flagship store at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel Bangkok. Now, opened merely a week ago, Bangkok welcomes its second and Thailand welcomes its third store with The Wine Merchant Sukhumvit. Other than a fine wine store, the venue also boasts an intimate tasting room upstairs, and offers a full wine concierge service.
The Wine Merchant Sukhumvit is open daily from 11.00am-11.00pm. For more information, visit the website.