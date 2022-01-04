Prestige Planner: Best Things to do This Week (3-9 January 2022)

To celebrate the new year, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is offering a special wellness offer. The ‘Seasonal Serenity’ deal encompasses three kinds of massages: ‘Aroma Fusion Massage, ‘Siam Oriental Massage,’ and ‘Benja Malee.’ For a limited time, all three wellness treatments can be enjoyed for less than half price, a perfect opportunity to pamper yourself.

The ‘Seasonal Serenity’ is available until 31 January 2022 at Quan Spa, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park. For more information and reservations, call 02-059-5555, email [email protected], or visit the website.