Prestige Planner: Best Things to do This Week (3-9 January 2022)

By Natasha Sethi
04 Jan 2022
Prestige Planner: Best Things to do This Week (3-9 January 2022)
People & Events
Prestige Planner: Best Things to do This Week (3-9 January 2022)

From an art exhibition to a wine pop-up, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /5

Pamper yourself at Quan Spa, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

To celebrate the new year, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is offering a special wellness offer. The ‘Seasonal Serenity’ deal encompasses three kinds of massages: ‘Aroma Fusion Massage, ‘Siam Oriental Massage,’ and ‘Benja Malee.’ For a limited time, all three wellness treatments can be enjoyed for less than half price, a perfect opportunity to pamper yourself. 

The ‘Seasonal Serenity’ is available until 31 January 2022 at Quan Spa, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park. For more information and reservations, call 02-059-5555, email [email protected], or visit the website. 

2 /5

Shop Fine Wine at the 'Penfolds Festive Pop-up' 

Although the festive season has technically come to an end, there is never a bad time to gift someone wine. If you’re in search of some post-new-year gifts, the ‘Penfolds Festive Pop-up’ will not disappoint. The pop-up goes beyond a gift-buying destination as customers can also immerse themselves in the ‘Lift & Learn Zone.’ In total, three top-quality wines are available – ‘Grange – First Vintage 1951,’ ‘Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz,’ and ‘Bin 311 Chardonnay.’

The ‘Penfolds Festive Pop-up’ is available until 5 January 2022 at ICONSIAM and CentralWOrld.

3 /5

Visit the New Italasia Store at Central Ladprao

Bangkok welcomes yet another Italasia store. Following its opening in Central Rama 9 a few months ago, the latest store is located in Central Ladprao. Italasia’s 21st showroom in the country boasts a concept of grandeur,  inspired by a historic train station located in Portugal. In addition, winemaker Baron Philippe de Rothschild is now among Italasia’s product line.

The Italasia Showroom at Central Ladprao is open daily from 10.00am-9.00pm.

4 /5

Attend the ‘Art Exhibition 333+3’ at 333Anywhere

This Friday, 7 January 2022, 333Anywhere presents an abstract art exhibition showcasing works of three artists – Gumsak Atipiboonsin, Thanachai Ujjin, Suttipan Sutichai. Art techniques implemented in the artworks include overlapping of colours, technical intricacies, brush strokes, and more. 

The ‘Art Exhibition 333+3’ is available from 7-30 January 2022 at 333Anywhere. For more information, visit the website. 

5 /5

Explore The World of Fashion on Canvas
This January at River City Bangkok, check out the debut solo exhibition by Tanya Tansaringkan, a fashion designer with 10 years of experience, who has now shifted her medium to painting. Her exhibition ‘Variety Surreal: Fashion Interpreted onto Canvas,’ aims to draw connections between fashion, creativity, and surrealism.
The ‘Variety Surreal: Fashion Interpreted onto Canvas’ exhibition is on show from 11.00am to 8.00pm at River City Bangkok until 20 February 2022. For more information, visit the website.
events SPA art exhibition Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park PRESTIGE PLANNER Italasia 333Anywhere events in bangkok

Natasha Sethi
An animal-loving activist with a fervor for writing, designing, and anything creative. Natasha's hobbies include obsessing over golden retrievers & ocean swimming.

You might also like

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.