Prestige Planner: Best Things to do This Week (3-9 January 2022)

From an art exhibition to a wine pop-up, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
To celebrate the new year, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is offering a special wellness offer. The ‘Seasonal Serenity’ deal encompasses three kinds of massages: ‘Aroma Fusion Massage, ‘Siam Oriental Massage,’ and ‘Benja Malee.’ For a limited time, all three wellness treatments can be enjoyed for less than half price, a perfect opportunity to pamper yourself.
The ‘Seasonal Serenity’ is available until 31 January 2022 at Quan Spa, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park. For more information and reservations, call 02-059-5555, email [email protected], or visit the website.
Although the festive season has technically come to an end, there is never a bad time to gift someone wine. If you’re in search of some post-new-year gifts, the ‘Penfolds Festive Pop-up’ will not disappoint. The pop-up goes beyond a gift-buying destination as customers can also immerse themselves in the ‘Lift & Learn Zone.’ In total, three top-quality wines are available – ‘Grange – First Vintage 1951,’ ‘Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz,’ and ‘Bin 311 Chardonnay.’
The ‘Penfolds Festive Pop-up’ is available until 5 January 2022 at ICONSIAM and CentralWOrld.
Bangkok welcomes yet another Italasia store. Following its opening in Central Rama 9 a few months ago, the latest store is located in Central Ladprao. Italasia’s 21st showroom in the country boasts a concept of grandeur, inspired by a historic train station located in Portugal. In addition, winemaker Baron Philippe de Rothschild is now among Italasia’s product line.
The Italasia Showroom at Central Ladprao is open daily from 10.00am-9.00pm.
This Friday, 7 January 2022, 333Anywhere presents an abstract art exhibition showcasing works of three artists – Gumsak Atipiboonsin, Thanachai Ujjin, Suttipan Sutichai. Art techniques implemented in the artworks include overlapping of colours, technical intricacies, brush strokes, and more.
The ‘Art Exhibition 333+3’ is available from 7-30 January 2022 at 333Anywhere. For more information, visit the website.