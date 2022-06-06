Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (6-12 June 2022)

From a floral arrangement workshop to an Italian wine tasting, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
[Hero and featured Image Credit: Egor Myznik/Unsplash]
Throughout the months of June, July, and August 2022, The Sukhothai Bangkok is organising floral arrangement workshops conducted by the hotel’s florist, Khun Pom. The first workshop of ‘The Art of Floral Arrangement’ is occurring this week on 8 June 2022, and it’s a ‘Lotus Arrangement’ workshop. Attendees will spend the afternoon being guided into the world of floristry, specifically learning the four ways to fold lotus petals and the ways to arrange a lotus bouquet.
‘Lotus Arrangement’ takes place on 8 June 2022 from 2.00pm-5.00pm at The Sukhothai Bangkok. The workshop is priced at THB 2,300++ per person. For more information, visit the website.
On 9 June 2022, Ki Izakaya located within the Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok is hosting a tasting dedicated to fine Italian Wines. The Japanese dining outlet invites you to discover the taste of Italy with five different Italian wines paired with the restaurant’s recommended menus. The dining experience encompasses several Japanese dishes and five glasses of Italian wines.
‘Vigorous Smooth Classic’ takes place on 9 June 2022 from 6.00pm-8.00pm at Ki Izakaya, Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok. The tasting is priced at THB 2,000++ per person. For more information, visit the website.
Premier antiques and art auction house River City Bangkok Auctions (RCB Auctions) is hosting a timed auction this 11 June 2022. Continuing to put some of the finest Asian antiquities under the hammer, this season spotlights 200 rare and precious items. Highlights from this auction include: a Benjarong stem dish painted to the interior and exterior with a floral pattern; a gilded silver enamelled-covered bowl set; and a gilded silver betel nut art decorated with floral design within lotus petal-shaped panels. Bidders can bid online as well as in person at RCB Auctions located within River City Bangkok.
‘Asian Antiques Live Auction’ takes place on 11 June 2022 from 12.30pm-6.00pm. For more information, visit the website.
If you’re in search of something more activity-based, we recommend booking a spot at this upcoming ‘Jesmonite Marble Tray Workshop.’ During this workshop, attendees will learn how to make trays from eco-friendly materials and how to create unique creations using marbling techniques.
‘Jesmonite Marble Tray Workshop’ takes place on 12 June 2022 from 10.30am-12.00pm and 1.30pm-3.00pm at POWWOWWOW BKK. For more information, visit the website.
Recently, Bangkok-based Spanish dining outlet Albricias was awarded the ‘Restaurantes de Espana’ seal by the Embassy of Spain, making it the first restaurant in Thailand to receive it. The certification of excellence is awarded to selected Spanish restaurants based outside of Spain, and is based on the implementation of Spanish products, the authenticity of gastronomic offerings, and the quality of services. So, authentic Spanish and Mediterranean fare are guaranteed here.
Albricias is open daily from 6.00am-11.00pm. For more information, visit the website.