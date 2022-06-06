Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (6-12 June 2022)

Throughout the months of June, July, and August 2022, The Sukhothai Bangkok is organising floral arrangement workshops conducted by the hotel’s florist, Khun Pom. The first workshop of ‘The Art of Floral Arrangement’ is occurring this week on 8 June 2022, and it’s a ‘Lotus Arrangement’ workshop. Attendees will spend the afternoon being guided into the world of floristry, specifically learning the four ways to fold lotus petals and the ways to arrange a lotus bouquet.

‘Lotus Arrangement’ takes place on 8 June 2022 from 2.00pm-5.00pm at The Sukhothai Bangkok. The workshop is priced at THB 2,300++ per person. For more information, visit the website.