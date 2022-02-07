Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (7-13 February 2022)

From a wine-inspired staycation to Bangkok Design Week 2022 happenings, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
As part of the ongoing Bangkok Design Week 2022, Central: The Original Store is housing an art exhibition titled ‘Mixed Blessing’ by Wipoosana Supanakorn.’ The concept behind this exhibition is to explore the process of creating added value for Pakaoma by the process of art and abstract painting.
‘Mixed Blessing’ takes place from 8-13 February 2022 at Central: The Original Store. For more information, visit the website.
For Valentine’s Day 2022, black is the new red at Firefly Bar. Expect creative concoctions inspired by flavours of love served amidst the beautiful interiors of this city bar. For the‘Black Valentine’s’ event, the bar will serve several bespoke cocktails including ‘The Velvet,’ ‘My Funny Valentine,’ ‘Single or Double,’ and ‘Ease Your Pain.’
‘Black Valentine’s is available from 11-14 February 2022 at Firefly Bar, Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok. For more information and reservations, call 02-095-9999, email [email protected], or visit the website.
Another event to keep an eye out for under Bangkok Design Week 2022 is ‘Printery Awakening.’ A creative collaboration between Urban Ally and Silpakorn University Central Library, this projection mapping reflects the historical and architectural importance of prints at Bumrung Nukulkij Printing House.
‘Printery Awakening’ takes place from 12-13 February 2022 from 7.00pm-8.00pm at Bumrung Nukulkij Printing House. For more information, visit the website.
This upcoming event marks RCB Auctions’ first live auction of the year. The premier antiques and art auction house continues to put some of the finest Southeast Asian antiquities under the hammer, with the highlight piece for this auction being the Benjarong Lai Nam Thong bowl painted with the deities of the four elements. Collectors can browse and bid online here and here, as well as in person at RCB Auctions, River City Bangkok.
The auction takes place on 12 February 2022 at 12.30pm virtually and at River City Bangkok. For more information and to take part in the auction, visit the website.
For the first time ever, Penfolds is taking over W Bangkok’s iconic Studio Suite, and presenting ‘The Extraordinary Suite Experience.’ The Penfolds Suite imbues a plush red design ethos, beautifully reflecting the bold and passionate spirit of the Australian winery. Guests can expect a well-stocked Penfolds Max’s bar encompassing Penfolds Max’s, Cabernet Sauvignon, and more fine wines. Other than the Penfolds Suite, the experience extends to Paii’s afternoon tea and dinner menus from in-hotel dining outlets.
‘The Extraordinary Suite Experience’ is available from now until December 2022. For more information and reservations, visit the website.