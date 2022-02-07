Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (7-13 February 2022)

As part of the ongoing Bangkok Design Week 2022, Central: The Original Store is housing an art exhibition titled ‘Mixed Blessing’ by Wipoosana Supanakorn.’ The concept behind this exhibition is to explore the process of creating added value for Pakaoma by the process of art and abstract painting.

‘Mixed Blessing’ takes place from 8-13 February 2022 at Central: The Original Store. For more information, visit the website.