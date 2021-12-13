Prestige Planner: Best Things to do This Week (December 13-19)

From art exhibitions to a travel show, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
The ‘Naked Exhibition’ by Chaowut Cholchalathan explores the question ‘What exactly is human life?’ With this question being the driving force being the exhibition, the artist was motivated to seek answers from the diverse realms of science, philosophy, and religion. The ‘Naked Exhibition’ challenges viewers to question life as it is through a five-step journey.
The ‘Naked Exhibition’ is available from 16 December 2021 to 16 December 2022 at River City Bangkok. For more information and reservations, visit the event’s website.
If you’re in search of something different from festive culinary offerings, consider heading over to the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel to sample their new Glamorous Afternoon Tea, an afternoon tea designed for fashionistas. Conceptualised by Tube Gallery, this experience is served in the hotel’s lobby and comprises of beautiful couture cakes. After a long day of shopping, refresh yourself glamorously with this afternoon tea experience.
The Glamorous Afternoon Tea is available daily from 2.00pm-6.00pm at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel. For more information and reservations, call 02-126-8866, email [email protected], or visit the website.
Now that travel is a pursuit that is back on everyone’s radar, Marriott International is hosting its second edition of the ‘Marriott Thailand Travel Show.’ This week-long event will exhibit the multinational company’s portfolio comprising of over 40 hotels and resorts across 14 distinctive brands. If you’re in search of some travel inspiration, we believe this travel show will be of assistance.
The ‘Marriott Thailand Travel Show’ takes place from 14 December 2021 to 21 December 2021 at Siam Paragon. For more information, visit the event’s website.
Perhaps you cannot wait until Christmas to indulge in a Christmas meal, or perhaps you’ll be out of town during those dates. Either way, Blue Elephant Cooking School and Restaurant is hosting a gala-style Christmas dinner. Guests can expect delicious fare, fine wine, Belgian beers, and surprise entertainment at the ‘BeLuThai Christmas Dinner.’
The ‘BeLuThai Christmas Dinner’ takes place on 15 December 2021 at 6.30pm at Blue Elephant Cooking School and Restaurant. For more information and reservations, call 02-697-9069, email [email protected], or visit the event’s website.
Gallery-goers, last on the list is another exhibition for you. Trey Hurst, an American-born artist based in Bangkok, makes his debut with ‘Architectonic.’ For the artist’s first-ever solo exhibition, this exhibition explores the architectural inspiration and illustrates his abstract artistic capabilities.
The ‘Architectonic’ Exhibition is available until 27 December 2021 at Play Art House. For more information, visit the website.