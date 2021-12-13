Prestige Planner: Best Things to do This Week (December 13-19)

The ‘Naked Exhibition’ by Chaowut Cholchalathan explores the question ‘What exactly is human life?’ With this question being the driving force being the exhibition, the artist was motivated to seek answers from the diverse realms of science, philosophy, and religion. The ‘Naked Exhibition’ challenges viewers to question life as it is through a five-step journey.

The ‘Naked Exhibition’ is available from 16 December 2021 to 16 December 2022 at River City Bangkok. For more information and reservations, visit the event’s website.