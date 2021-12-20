Prestige Planner: Best Things to do This Week (December 20-26)

From visiting a new bar to exciting Christmas happenings, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
- Visit The Black Cat Bar at Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok
- Attend the ‘A Christmas Festival with Pro Musica’ Event
- Check out the ‘White Noise’ Exhibition at River City Bangkok
- Attend the ‘OBLIVION | Artist Talk’ at Nova Contemporary
- Browse Around the ‘European Christmas Market’ at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit
If you’re one for exploring the latest bar openings in town, this feline-inspired whisky bar will not disappoint. Located within the lobby of the Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok, The Black Cat presents an extensive menu featuring Thai spirits, along with locally-inspired bar bites served amidst sultry, chic, feline-inspired interiors. The cocktail menu spotlights local spirits and is reminiscent of myths and stories, and some highlights include ‘The Black Cat’ and ‘Siamese’ cocktails.
The Black Cat is open daily from 2.00pm-12.00am and is located at Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok. For more reservations and information, visit the website.
Hosted by The Siam Society Under Royal Patronage, this upcoming Christmas event ‘A Christmas Festival with Pro Musica’ features three musicians and music from the land of Italy by Paganini, Puccini, Verdi, and more. If this concert is of interest to you, make sure to book a spot as seats are only available via prior reservations.
The ‘A Christmas Festival with Pro Musica’ takes place on 21 December 2021 at 7.00pm at The Siam Society Under Royal Patronage. For more information and reservations, call 02-661-6470, email [email protected], or visit the website.
This Thursday December 23 2021, River City Bangkok welcomes a new exhibition. ‘White Noise’ is unique in the sense that the exhibition translates sound frequencies into visual representations. Each creation of the collection captures a segment of the frequency and is not only to be glanced at but also reimagined by viewers. The artist behind ‘White Noise’ is photographer Shon.Snap.
The ‘White Noise’ exhibition is available from 23 December 2021 to 6 January 2022 at River City Bangkok. For more information and reservations, visit the website.
Taking place at Nova Contemporary this Friday December 24 2021, the ‘OBLIVION | Artist Talk’ spotlights two speakers: Arin Rungjang and Panu Boonpipattanapong. You can attend the event at the venue or online via this link.
The ‘OBLIVION | Artist Talk’ takes place on 24 December 2021 from 2.00pm-4.00pm at Nova Contemporary. For more information and reservations, visit the website.
The final day of the Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit’s ‘European Christmas Market’ takes place this Friday on 24 December 2021. Head over to the hotel to spend your Christmas Eve at a festive market featuring handcrafted items, lifestyle products, festive culinary offerings, and more.
The ‘European Christmas Market’ takes place on 24 December 2021 from 2.00pm-7.00pm at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit. For more information, visit the website.