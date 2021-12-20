Prestige Planner: Best Things to do This Week (December 20-26)

If you’re one for exploring the latest bar openings in town, this feline-inspired whisky bar will not disappoint. Located within the lobby of the Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok, The Black Cat presents an extensive menu featuring Thai spirits, along with locally-inspired bar bites served amidst sultry, chic, feline-inspired interiors. The cocktail menu spotlights local spirits and is reminiscent of myths and stories, and some highlights include ‘The Black Cat’ and ‘Siamese’ cocktails.

The Black Cat is open daily from 2.00pm-12.00am and is located at Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok.