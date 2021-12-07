Prestige Planner: Best Things to do This Week (December 6-12)

River City Bangkok’s film club, the RCB Film Club, has selected award-winning New Zealand family drama ‘Whale Rider’ to be their closing film of the year 2021. Directed by Niki Caro and based on a book of the same name, this 2002 film centres around the inspiring tale of a Māori family that reside in a small coastal village in Aotearoa, New Zealand. Ms Mary Thurston, Chargée d’ Affaires of the New Zealand Embassy, will introduce the film.

The ‘Whale Rider’ screening takes place on 11 December 2021 at 4.00pm at River City Bangkok. For more information, visit River City Bangkok’s website.