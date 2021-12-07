Prestige Planner: Best Things to do This Week (December 6-12)

From a stylish staycation to sampling a new cocktail menu, here are six events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Watch the ‘Whale Rider’ Film at River City Bangkok
- Pamper Yourself with the ‘Super Style Me’ Staycation at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel
- Sample Vesper’s Latest Signature Cocktail Menu
- Check out the ‘Rediscover Thailand’ Photo Exhibition at Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok
- Attend the 'Christmas Lighting Ritual Concertini' at the Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok
- Browse Around at the ‘European Christmas Market’ at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit
River City Bangkok’s film club, the RCB Film Club, has selected award-winning New Zealand family drama ‘Whale Rider’ to be their closing film of the year 2021. Directed by Niki Caro and based on a book of the same name, this 2002 film centres around the inspiring tale of a Māori family that reside in a small coastal village in Aotearoa, New Zealand. Ms Mary Thurston, Chargée d’ Affaires of the New Zealand Embassy, will introduce the film.
The ‘Whale Rider’ screening takes place on 11 December 2021 at 4.00pm at River City Bangkok. For more information, visit River City Bangkok’s website.
In partnership with Tube Gallery fashion house, the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel is introducing a ‘stylecation’ weekend, just in time for the glitz and glamour of the festive season. This ‘Super Style Me’ weekend is inclusive of a one-night stay in the Siam Suite, daily breakfast, spa treatments at Anantara Spa, a two-hour style workshop with Saxit Pisalasupongs, a gift card and ‘swag bag,’ and Kasara Lounge access. All of the offers are for two guests.
The ‘Super Style Me’ offer is available on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights only. For more information, call 02-126-8866, email [email protected], or visit the website.
An eminent name in Bangkok’s cocktail and bar scene, Vesper is recognised and revered for their creation of original, thought-provoking drinks. A week ago on 1 December 2021, the cocktail bar launched their latest signature cocktail menu titled ‘Contrast Edition 3’. This latest edition falls under the conceptual ‘Contrast’ menu and is the product of Federico Balzarini, Vesper’s new bar manager. Head over there to sample their latest menu.
Vesper is located in Silom and is open daily from 5.00pm-late. For more information, visit the website.
Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok, in collaboration with a number of international photographers, presents ‘Rediscover Thailand.’ This photo exhibition showcases a vibrant collection of images that represent the beauty and the diversity of the Land of Smiles. The collaborator, Khun Azusa, aims to support Thailand’s reopening and echo the country’s beauty through an assemblage of images aimed to make visitors appreciate the art and spread the word of the reopening.
The ‘Rediscover Thailand’ photo exhibition is available daily until 30 January 2022 at Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok. For more information and reservations, call 02-620-6666 or email [email protected].
The Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok welcomes the festive season with their annual European tradition. The ‘Christmas Lighting Ritual Concertini’ will feature jovial performances, a wide selection of culinary delights, and exciting entertainment. Every weekend of December 2021, ‘The Nutcracker’ ballet is performed at the hotel’s lobby, a place that is transformed into a dreamy paradise.
‘The Nutcracker’ ballet takes place every weekend in December from 2.45pm-3.45pm at Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok. For more information, visit the website
Last on the list is a Christmas event. After their successful event last Christmas, for the second year in a row, the Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit is organising a ‘European Christmas Market.’ The second edition of this festive market will feature a selection of lifestyle products, handcrafted items, and a myriad more. To top it off, guests can also participate in a Festive Raffle and stand a chance to win exciting prizes.
The ‘European Christmas Market’ takes place on 11, 18, 24 December 2021 from 2.00pm-7.00pm at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit. For more information, visit the website.