Prestige Planner: Best Things to Do this Week (October 18 – 24)

From designing your own unique pet accessory with Valentino’s new personalisation service, to spending a leisurely Sunday enjoying a seafood feast at Capella Bangkok, these are some of the best activities you can add to your weekly calendar this week.
(Main and featured image: Valentino)
One of the ways to show affection towards your four-legged friend could be an adorable personalised hoody. Maison Valentino has introduced a special online personalisation service known as the Valentino Garavani Rockstud Pet, which allows users to get a handcrafted illustration and convivial portrait of their pet by illustrator and artist Riccardo Cusimano. Customers can customise any Valentino items or Valentino Garavani accessories by choosing their preferred colour combination on valentino.com. Whilst the service is available online, pickup is not yet available in Valentino stores in Thailand, though you can opt to get it delivered via international mail to your doorstep.
Renowned street artist 2Choey, best known for his ‘Fingies’ signature character, is now holding his first-ever solo exhibition called ‘Fingers Crossed’. Taking inspiration from the Covid-19 outbreak in Thailand, the key message here is ‘hoping for the best.’ This explains why the paintings are presented in the form of a diary, documenting a series of events such as people’s misfortunes, fast food culture, social unfairness, the environment, and social media. The 2CHOEY exhibition by Trendy Gallery and River City Bangkok is on view from today until 14 November 2021 at RCB Galleria 3, 2nd floor, with free entry.
Who doesn’t love a good Sunday feast with a view of the Chao Phraya River? Phra Nakhon restaurant at Capella Bangkok Hotel is inviting friends and family to enjoy a variety of seafood platters right on the banks of the river. From freshly cooked Fine de Claire oysters and king crabs, to smoky wok-fried classics, guests will also be entertained by live music to complete a leisurely Sunday in style. Starting this Sunday, 24th October 2021, Phra Nakhon’s Seafood Lunch (from THB 1,170++) will be available every other week from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. To make a reservation, call 02 098 3888 or email: [email protected]
For Gucci’s centenary celebration, the maison has announced an exciting, brand-new series of Gucci Pop-Ups. Now open at Siam Paragon in Bangkok, the Gucci 100 Pop-up sees the Gucci 100 collection displayed in a multi-dimensional environment, highlighting the juxtaposition of classic architectural details and visionary elements. Collected over decades, visitors can discover a selection of songs that mention Gucci, emphasising on the past and the present Creative Director Alessandro Michele’s unconventional approach to luxury fashion. Additionally, you can also visit the Gucci 100 Digital Pop-Up through the dedicated platform on gucci.com or on the Gucci App.
This Sunday, October 24, National Geographic will be holding a virtual event through a Facebook live under the name of ‘Planet Possible Day’. The theme will centre around sustainability, comprising a group of inspiring National Geographic Explorers and local changemakers, who will share their stories and how living sustainably has changed their lives. Stay tuned and set your alarm this Sunday at 5 p.m. for an eye-opening experience, and look out for an extremely famous Bangkok chef who will make an appearance, too.