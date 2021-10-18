Prestige Planner: Best Things to Do this Week (October 18 – 24)

One of the ways to show affection towards your four-legged friend could be an adorable personalised hoody. Maison Valentino has introduced a special online personalisation service known as the Valentino Garavani Rockstud Pet, which allows users to get a handcrafted illustration and convivial portrait of their pet by illustrator and artist Riccardo Cusimano. Customers can customise any Valentino items or Valentino Garavani accessories by choosing their preferred colour combination on valentino.com. Whilst the service is available online, pickup is not yet available in Valentino stores in Thailand, though you can opt to get it delivered via international mail to your doorstep.