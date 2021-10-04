Prestige Planner: Best Things to Do this Week (October 4 – 10)
By Mind Celestia
04 Oct 2021
Whether it’s to plan for a long-awaited, post-lockdown trip to Phuket, or to indulge in one of Bangkok’s most beloved Sunday brunches, here are some of the best things to give you some happy hums throughout the week of October 4-10.

(Main and featured image: Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel)
1
Plan a Family Trip to Phuket
Have you heard the news? Phuket is now officially open to fully vaccinated travellers from any country. Thanks to these new measures, you can now meet friends from abroad in Phuket, or plan a trip to with your family and friends to take advantage of the great hotel deals there now. Accor has now reopened their extensive collection of hotels and resorts in Phuket, offering the best curated experiences for families especially. We’ve got our eye on the V Villas Phuket MGallery private pool villas for a socially-distanced yet indulgent vacation. Guests will get to enjoy a 20% discount for a 7-night stay, followed by a 30% discount for a 14-night stay as part of Accor’s special promotions.
Make a reservation here
2
Explore a Virtual Art Exhibition by Sansiri
Led by Srettha Thavisin of Sansiri, “Live Love Joy: Pass the art forward, towards the joy of life”, sees a rally of 13 unique artists ranging from 7 -75 years old to pass on positivity through art. The project aims to spread happiness to people through after a year of lockdowns. Throughout October, expect a bounty of fun activities from dedicated IG filters to Art Hopping. The latter involves mini pop-up exhibitions at Sansiri properties such as XT Huay Khwang, EDGE Central-Pattaya, THE BASE Saphan Mai, La Habana, dCondo Hideaway and Anasiri Bangna, and more. You can also watch the “Live Love Joy” campaign video here.
Explore the virtual art exhibition here
3
Indulge in Sunday Brunch at the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel

From October 3 onwards, guests can go for the infamous Sunday brunch at the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel again, hosted by Samrub Samrub Thai. Spanning Parichart Court, Aqua Bar, Madison and Spice Market, you’ll get to enjoy the hotel’s most beloved offerings from 11:30 a.m. to 3p.m. From fresh-made sushi and flame-frilled meats, to Peking duck and crispy pork, your Sunday is guaranteed to be highly celebrated. For Covid-19 protective measures, both indoor and outdoor tables are arranged in a socially-distanced manner. To make a reservation, call 02 126 8866.

Visit the website here
4
Get Tempted by the Park Hyatt Bangkok’s New Delivery Menu
If you are still a bit cautious to dine out, try premium-seasoned sweets and savouries by the Park Hyatt’s chefs, served right to your doorstep. Discerning diners can get a taste of the Park Hyatt’s signature dishes, such as the Australian Black Angus Beef Ribeye, Kurobuta Pork Chop, Miso Black Cod, pizzas, salads, pastas, New York Cheese Cake, and much more. The delivery menu is available daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. via Line Man and the Hotel’s Facebook Shop. See the full menu here.
Order here
5
Watch a Short Film from the Scopes Driven by Porsche Festival

Are you keeping up with the Scopes x Porsche event? For this week, we’re into the inspiring mini film called “I Am Home” featuring Vietnamese hip-hop artist Suboi. The project focuses on a visual metaphor which poses the questions: “What if you were home? What would each room represent? What kind of energy powers it? Is it peace? Fear? Or creativity?” Reflective and introspective, Suboi also did an interview for Scopes sharing personal stories, as well as the perspectives behind her creative collaboration.

watch it here
PRESTIGE PLANNER things to do in bangkok best things to do this week

Mind Celestia
Although Mind is often perceived as a poised extrovert who enjoys being out and about in the city driving one of her dad’s luxury supercars, decorating her cosy home whilst taking some feel-good, aesthetic snaps for her personal blog is actually what most comforts her. She is a home décor maniac, a car enthusiast and a woman who very much believes in the health-is-the-new-wealth kind of philosophy.

