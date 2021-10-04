Prestige Planner: Best Things to Do this Week (October 4 – 10)

Whether it’s to plan for a long-awaited, post-lockdown trip to Phuket, or to indulge in one of Bangkok’s most beloved Sunday brunches, here are some of the best things to give you some happy hums throughout the week of October 4-10.
(Main and featured image: Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel)
From October 3 onwards, guests can go for the infamous Sunday brunch at the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel again, hosted by Samrub Samrub Thai. Spanning Parichart Court, Aqua Bar, Madison and Spice Market, you’ll get to enjoy the hotel’s most beloved offerings from 11:30 a.m. to 3p.m. From fresh-made sushi and flame-frilled meats, to Peking duck and crispy pork, your Sunday is guaranteed to be highly celebrated. For Covid-19 protective measures, both indoor and outdoor tables are arranged in a socially-distanced manner. To make a reservation, call 02 126 8866.
Are you keeping up with the Scopes x Porsche event? For this week, we’re into the inspiring mini film called “I Am Home” featuring Vietnamese hip-hop artist Suboi. The project focuses on a visual metaphor which poses the questions: “What if you were home? What would each room represent? What kind of energy powers it? Is it peace? Fear? Or creativity?” Reflective and introspective, Suboi also did an interview for Scopes sharing personal stories, as well as the perspectives behind her creative collaboration.