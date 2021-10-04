Prestige Planner: Best Things to Do this Week (October 4 – 10)

Have you heard the news? Phuket is now officially open to fully vaccinated travellers from any country. Thanks to these new measures, you can now meet friends from abroad in Phuket, or plan a trip to with your family and friends to take advantage of the great hotel deals there now. Accor has now reopened their extensive collection of hotels and resorts in Phuket, offering the best curated experiences for families especially. We’ve got our eye on the V Villas Phuket MGallery private pool villas for a socially-distanced yet indulgent vacation. Guests will get to enjoy a 20% discount for a 7-night stay, followed by a 30% discount for a 14-night stay as part of Accor’s special promotions.