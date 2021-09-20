Prestige Planner: Best Things to Do this Week (September 20 – 26)

From levelling up your shopping experience with the new Gaysorn Designer’s Lane art installation, to dining out whilst enjoying Bangkok’s riverside, these are some of the best activities you could try incorporate into your routine this week.
(Main and featured image: SEEN Restaurant & Bar Bangkok)
Gaysorn Village has recently announced a new zone called the Gaysorn Designer’s Lane, where a myriad of high-end fashion brands from all over the world are situated on the G and 1st floors. At the entrance, shoppers are welcomed by an art installation by artists Biyan and Felix Tjahyadi, before walking into the shopping paradise. Whether it’s this season’s latest runway pieces or a special watch you’ve had an eye on, Gaysorn Village now also offers several services like ‘You Shop We Drop’, ‘Luxury Delivery with Black Tie’ and the ‘Gaysorn Experience To Your Place’ that will make going out to shop a great experience again.
(Image Credit: Gaysorn Village)
Now that Bangkok’s dining restrictions have finally been eased up, restaurants are gradually re-opening again. This week, it’s SEEN rooftop bar at the Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel. From the SEEN tacos with Alaskan king crab and truffled gunkan salmon, to the SEEN chocolate lava cake infused with bourbon, Chef Alexandre Castaldi’s food is described as “playful, exciting, and perfect for sharing.” With the panoramic views of the Chao Phraya river just below, it’s an alluring dining experience with a prime view of the sunset, too.
(Image Credit: SEEN Restaurant & Bar Bangkok)
Scopes and Porsche have collaborated to form a creative platform where all sorts of creators are brought together to share their craft and knowledge. This week, they introduce a ‘Thai Fit: Wellness & Fitness Workshop’ under Scopes’ theme of tradition. It consists of a 15-minute dancercise workshop that demonstrates easy-to-follow, local-inspired dance movements for you to try. As gyms remain close, it may be a fun home workout experience.
(Image Credit: Scopes driven by Porsche)
You’ve probably seen the ‘A Keen Set’ all over Instagram stories. A Keen House on Sukhumvit 40 is currently buzzing for its grab-and-go breakfast box sets, which include a coffee (Cold Brew, Americano, or Latte), non-coffee (Chocolate, Honey Lemon, or Rosemary Iced Tea), bread (Ciabatta, Multigrain, Sourdough, Brioche, or Croissant), and bread spread (French Onion, Bacon Cheddar, or Truffle Aioli). Treat yourself this week for a freshly baked and brewed breakfast or afternoon snack, and get in on the Instagram hype.
(Image Credit: A Keen House)
Known as one of the softest latex mattresses, this Preston Mattress by Dunlopillo will provide you the best condition of sleep despite your current revenge bedtime procrastination, if any. The latex of this model is imported from Belgium using advanced technology that ensures the utter authenticity of the latex. The velvet mattress cover also gives you that love-at-first-touch sensation with its softness and breathability, bringing your quality of sleep to the next level of luxury comfort. A very worthy investment to make this week.
(Image Credit: Dunlopillo)