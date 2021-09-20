Prestige Planner: Best Things to Do this Week (September 20 – 26)

Gaysorn Village has recently announced a new zone called the Gaysorn Designer’s Lane, where a myriad of high-end fashion brands from all over the world are situated on the G and 1st floors. At the entrance, shoppers are welcomed by an art installation by artists Biyan and Felix Tjahyadi, before walking into the shopping paradise. Whether it’s this season’s latest runway pieces or a special watch you’ve had an eye on, Gaysorn Village now also offers several services like ‘You Shop We Drop’, ‘Luxury Delivery with Black Tie’ and the ‘Gaysorn Experience To Your Place’ that will make going out to shop a great experience again.

(Image Credit: Gaysorn Village)