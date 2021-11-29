Gallery-goers, we’ve got an event for you to attend this week. River City Bangkok’s latest exhibition, Variety Surreal: Fashion Interpreted onto Canvas illustrates the work of Tanya Tansaringkan, an experienced fashion designer with a newfound passion for painting. The artist based her artwork on fashion, creativity, and surrealism.

The ‘Variety Surreal: Fashion Interpreted onto Canvas’ Exhibition is available from 2 December 2021 to 20 February 2022 at River City Bangkok. For more information, visit River City Bangkok’s website.