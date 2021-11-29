From a wellness festival to a Cartier exhibit, here are five events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
Gallery-goers, we’ve got an event for you to attend this week. River City Bangkok’s latest exhibition, Variety Surreal: Fashion Interpreted onto Canvas illustrates the work of Tanya Tansaringkan, an experienced fashion designer with a newfound passion for painting. The artist based her artwork on fashion, creativity, and surrealism.
The ‘Variety Surreal: Fashion Interpreted onto Canvas’ Exhibition is available from 2 December 2021 to 20 February 2022 at River City Bangkok. For more information, visit River City Bangkok’s website.
If you’re one for beautiful timepieces, head over to Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel for the ‘Lotus Arts de Vivre x Obsidian Objets d’Art: WOMEN are FOREVER’ exhibition. The vintage Cartier collection explores the women’s universe and boasts a curated selection of over 30 watches, all of which are rare items.
‘Lotus Arts de Vivre x Obsidian Objets d’Art: WOMEN are FOREVER’ is available to view daily until 10 December 2021, from 10.30am to 7pm at the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel.
We all deserve to be pampered, especially towards the end of the year. The Peninsula Bangkok is hosting a three-day urban wellness retreat entitled ‘Wellness Festival.’ The festival will feature an extensive line-up of activities and seminars including fitness sessions, meditation courses, and cooking workshops.
The ‘Wellness Festival’ takes place on 2 to 4 December 2021 at The Peninsula Bangkok. For more information, visit the website.
Opened merely ten days ago, the new Alexander Lamont Gallery offers a tranquil space for guests to browse through their beautiful selection of furniture and lighting on the second floor, and handcrafted gifts and accessories in the downstairs gallery. This showroom is the perfect venue if you’re searching for some home decor for yourself, or your loved ones.
The new Alexander Lamont Gallery is located in Warehouse 30 and is open Tuesday-Sunday from 10am-7pm. For more information, visit the website.
If you’re already in the festive mood, the Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok is hosting a Christmas edition of the reoccurring Hope Fair this Thursday December 2 2021. Expect gourmet delicacies, bespoke decorations, wellness products, artisanal goods, and more. This event allows you to support local entrepreneurs and is a one-stop destination for all things Christmas.
‘The Hope Fair Xmas Celebration’ takes place on 2 December 2021 from 11am-8pm at Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok. For more information, visit the website.