Prestige Planner: Best Things to do This Week (October 11 – 17)

Antiques and art auction house River City Bangkok Auctions (RCB Auctions) is hosting another timed auction, this time for antiques and decorative arts. Continuing to put some of the finest Southeast Asian antiquities under the hammer, this season spotlights 111 decorative items. Highlights from this auction include: an assemblage of blue and white porcelain teacups, and a Benjarong bowl painted with Theppanom and Norasingha amidst a ‘Kranok’ pattern on a black background. This online auction runs until 17 October, 2021.

To take part in the auction, visit RCB Auction’s website.