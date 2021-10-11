Prestige Planner: Best Things to do This Week (October 11 – 17)

From a floral-inspired afternoon tea set to the Cultural District light show, here is a list of virtual and in-person events you can partake in this week in Bangkok.
Antiques and art auction house River City Bangkok Auctions (RCB Auctions) is hosting another timed auction, this time for antiques and decorative arts. Continuing to put some of the finest Southeast Asian antiquities under the hammer, this season spotlights 111 decorative items. Highlights from this auction include: an assemblage of blue and white porcelain teacups, and a Benjarong bowl painted with Theppanom and Norasingha amidst a ‘Kranok’ pattern on a black background. This online auction runs until 17 October, 2021.
To take part in the auction, visit RCB Auction’s website.
Head over to Centara Grand to try Red Sky Restaurant’s new season tasting menu, inspired by autumn mushroom and truffle. The brand new menu is curated by Chef Christian Ham and is served 55 floors above Bangkok, for a delectable meal with a spectacular view is guaranteed. This seasonal tasting menu is available until 17 December, 2021.
For more information, visit Red Sky Restaurant’s website.
For the first time ever, Central: The Original Store presents ‘WOODS of masterpiece,’ a duo art exhibition by two contemporary master artists, Bathma Kaew-Ngok and Naomi Daimaru. Located in the historical and creative district, the relatively new cultural centre showcases over 130 art pieces that reflect the artists’ interpretations of philosophy and personal life experiences. Gallery-goers can check out the art exhibition, join the activities, and reserve art pieces until 31 October, 2021.
For more information, visit Central: The Original Store’s website.
After a long postponement, Museum Siam’s Cultural District 2021 event is finally happening this October. Revolving around the creative heritage and the notable architecture of the Rattanakosin Island area, this long-awaited event is a must-attend. Although it runs throughout this month, the key dates to mark on your calendars are this weekend: Friday, 15 October to Sunday, 17 October. Head over to the historical museum for an eventful weekend comprising lighting installations, projection mappings, creative workshops, and more.
For more information, visit Cultural District Bangkok’s website.
Earlier this month, the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok introduced a new afternoon tea set titled ‘Blossom & Bloom Afternoon Tea.’ Introduced by chefs Chalit ‘Toddi’ Kobaukeaw and Andrea Noli, the Peacock Alley’s latest afternoon tea set features an array of delectable delicacies including savoury bites, finger sandwiches, and freshly-baked scones, accompanied with Mariage Frères tea or coffee. Head over to the hotel for a delightful afternoon.
For more information and to make reservations, call 02-846-888, or e-mail bkkwa.fb@waldorfastoria.com