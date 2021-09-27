Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (September 27 – October 3)

From print-making exhibitions to immunity-boosting afternoon teas, here is a list of virtual and in-person events you can partake in this week.
[Hero and featured image credit: The St.Regis Bangkok]
Balenciaga is offering a complimentary customisation service wherein customers can emboss their initials on their Balenciaga ‘Neo Classic’ and ‘Bistro’ bags. This exclusive in-store pop-up service is located in Siam Paragon’s Balenciaga store and is available daily until 30 September, 2021.
To book an appointment for this service, call 02-129-4484.
‘The Nature Lab’ afternoon tea experience takes afternoon tea to the next level. The St.Regis Bangkok presents an exquisite afternoon tea set designed to strengthen the body’s natural defence by offering foods packed with essential micronutrients, boosting the immune system, and improving overall health. Guests can delight in the hotel’s latest afternoon tea series while overlooking the green parkland and the city’s skyline. The experience is available from 1 October, 2021 to 30 November, 2021.
For more information and reservations, call 02-207-777, email fb.bangkok@stregis.com, or visit The St.Regis Bangkok’s website.
Organised by Root The Future, the Plant-Based Food Awards 2021 intend to increase exposure and endorse the growing plant-based scene in Thailand. This second edition of the award calls upon individuals to vote for their favourite plant-based spots with 17 categories in total, including your favourite plant-based restaurant, ice cream, seafood, cheese, and milk. To top it off, voters will also have the chance to win THB 5,000 in food vouchers to spend at winning outlets. Voting closes on 31 October, 2021 and winners will be announced on 6 November, 2021.
To vote, visit Root The Future’s website.
If you’re one for aromatherapy and bath salts, we believe this event will pique your interest. An event by Bangkok Soap Opera, this in-person workshop offers lessons on how to make candles based on old-fashioned techniques, as well as providing valuable information on local herbs and flowers. All of their products are free of chemicals, preservatives, and emulsifiers. The four-hour event takes place on Sunday, 3 October, 2021.
For more information and to register for the workshop, visit their Facebook page.
For gallery-goers, check out the ‘2EX Printmaking Exhibition’ by local artists Aphisit Sangthong and MI3 Print Studio. Taking place at Kalwit Studio & Gallery, this art exhibition showcases an exquisite collection of printing art, combining the overarching concepts of ‘experiment’ and ‘experience.’ Although the venue is open exclusively for private visits of small groups, this exposition is also available as a virtual event. The event runs until 10 October, 2021.
For more information, visit the website.