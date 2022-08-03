PrestigeRecap: Beyond the velvet ropes of the star-studded Clash de Cartier event

The world-renowned jewellery brand brought together a mix of celebrities, influencers, and artists, many of whom Cartier consider their top clients, under the famous roof of heritage landmark, Hua Lamphong, to celebrate their collection.

For us urbanites, the Hua Lamphong railway station is one of the city’s most iconic structures. Bult in 1916 by Mario Tamagno and Annibale Rigotti in an Italian Neo-Renaissance-style that drew inspiration from the Frankfurt (Main) Hauptbahnhof, the station continues to stand tall today amidst the rapidly changing landscape of Bangkok’s famed old town.

A few nights ago, the heritage landmark drew even more attention than usual when Cartier hosted a star-studded event inside of the station to celebrate their Clash de Cartier collection. Considering the brand is one of the most iconic names in luxury jewellery in the world, the choice of venue was an inspired one.

The glamourous atmosphere of the event was evident before one could even step inside of the station grounds as Cartier lit up the entire exterior of Hua Lamphong in the brand’s signature red colour. Inside, the black, white, and gold themed event that saw hundreds of Thailand’s most influential people in attendance, including the likes of Kimberly Anne Woltemas, Thanapob Leeratanakachorn, Ally Nitibhon, Putthipong Assaratanakul, and many more, all dressed to the nines in true Cartier fashion.

Before entering the main hall, guests were offered a glimpse of the collection that marries together the elegance that has made Cartier a household name, but also some added edge that signifies a new era of the brand. Guests were encouraged to take photos across several designated photo corners before entering the main hall, including an impressive mirror maze and a platform framed by smoke machines for extra flair.

Inside the main event area, people mixed and mingled over canapes, cocktails, and Champagne before enjoying an electric performance from vocalist Pod Thanachai Ujjin and his dancers. After the show, the DJ took to the decks for the rest of the evening, playing a mix of old school hip hop and pop classics.

One of the undisputable highlights of the event was an appearance from Jackson Wang, who is one of Cartier’s global ambassadors. Jackson’s visit was met with plenty of fanfare from both attendees and fans outside hoping to catch a glimpse of the superstar as he entered.

