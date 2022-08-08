PrestigeRecap: Prestige Partners with KBank Private Banking for a Curated Affair at Dusit Residences Central Park

In one of the most exciting and exclusive collaborations our publication has seen, Prestige is partnering with Thailand’s largest private bank, KBank Private Banking, to curate a series of one-of-a-kind, immersive lifestyle events for clients.

Read on to learn more about it and witness the kick-off event that happened last month.

The partnership was officially launched on July 21, which saw many faces of KBank Private Banking’s most important clients. It was held in a spectacularly special evening at the Dusit Residences Sales Gallery on Rama 4 Road serving exquisite culinary indulgences. The six-course meal was prepared by chef Teerapat Teeyasoontranon, one of the leading Iron Chefs in Thailand.

During the dinner, guests were also provided with a special opera and piano performance for an even more memorable and luxurious experience. The sit-down exclusive dinner was then followed by a private viewing of the stunning show suites of Dusit Residences Central Park’s upcoming exceptional living experience: the Dusit Residences and Dusit Parkside.

It is the perfect, most ideally integrated luxury lifestyle living experience, and currently one of the most talked-about residential developments happening in Bangkok right now.

While both offer an equally exclusive and splendid living experience, the Dusit Residences reflect a more large family clientele while Dusit Parkside offers an alternative for newlyweds, young couples, to even younger, established clients.

Suffice to say, the exciting return of the world that Dusit Residences Central Park will be bringing back will accommodate all that Bangkok city life has to offer: the iconic location, the lush tranquility by Lumpini Park, and the backdrop of the vibrant capital city of Thailand.

To learn more about Dusit Residences Central Park, visit: https://dusitresidences.com/, email: enquiry@dusitresidences.com, or call at: +662-233-5889.