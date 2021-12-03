PrestigeRecap: A Look Back on Prestige 40 Under 40 Event 2021

The 2021 celebration of our 40 Under 40 event was a stellar night that celebrated the vanguards of Thailand. Held at Capella Bangkok on December 2nd, the exclusive dinner party brought together some of the most inspiring figures from Thailand’s leading future generation.

Joining one of Prestige’s most celebrated nights on the social calendar, the alumni of the previous 40 Under 40 list and some of Prestige’s close friends celebrated the night with new faces making a wave in their respective industries: changemakers, visionaries and inspiring individuals shaping the future. We reminisce the fun and joy by looking through some of last night’s highlights and most memorable moments.

Capturing the Moments at Capella

This year’s 40 Under 40 was held at the beautiful Capella Bangkok, where guests were able to mingle, share their visions and enjoy a full-course dinner in the hotel’s ornate ballroom. Laughter and music filled the air as guests dined under the flitting mobiles that make up the decorative ceiling.

Reminiscing the Red Carpet Arrivals

As the evening started, the bright young things and beautiful faces began to arrive—fashionably—in every way. In the rosy glow of the arrivals hall and entry, Prestige’s closest friends and society stars looked stunning against the deep blue backdrop, each and everyone dressed in elegant suits and gowns as the cameras flashed and the jewellery sparkled.

Exclusive Viewing: Beautiful Pieces from Bvlgari

By the entryway and inside the ballroom, the 40 Under 40 vanguards indulged themselves as they posed for a portrait against the deep gold and navy Bvlgari backdrop. One of Prestige’s closest friends and longstanding partners, last night’s event saw Bvlgari showcasing some of the most exclusive pieces from their latest collections.

In the Frame with Ferrari Portofino M

Inside, the photo-opp highlight took the form of a sleek white Ferrari Portofino M, taking snaps and dramatic shots while learning more about the Prancing Horse from none other than Nandhamalee Bhirombhakdi, the MD of Cavallino Motors herself.

Lounging with LIM (Less Is More)

Featuring colourful ‘Poltrona Frau meets Aqua di Parma’ car diffusers and luxurious décor, the corner with LIM offered a relaxing ambience that pleased senses. Inside, the two ‘Poltrona Frau meets Ferrari’ chairs in black and red demonstrated the possibilities when the worlds of automobiles and home décor collide.

During the Dinner

Making merry and conversations, our honourable guests enjoyed the sit-down dinner. On stage, the stories of Bvlgari, Less Is More (LIM) and Ferrari come to life before transitioning into an inspiring speech by Burda Luxury MD, Waraporn Siriboonma. The highlight, however, was the award ceremony, where our 40 honourees gracefully received their awards.

Accepting the Awards

The most important moment of the night, the award ceremony, took place over the dinner as the evening proceeded. Up on stage, each honouree ascended the stage to accept their awards, which were given by Burda Luxury MD, Waraporn Siriboonma, Burda Luxury CEO, Björn Rettig, and François Oosthuizen, Managing Editor of Prestige Thailand.

Discover the full list of Prestige 40 Under 40 2021 here.