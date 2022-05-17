PrestigeRecap: Sharich Health Launches its New Dietary Supplement, ‘SharisMeta’

Putting good health before the so-called “perfect body”, Sharich Health’s latest premium dietary supplement, ‘SharisMeta’, brings together some of the best natural extracts to exist.

The latest venture by power couple ML Ploynapat and Apichat Leenutaphong, Sharich Health is a rapidly-growing manufacturer and distributor of quality health supplements. Driven by the goal of making world-class supplements accessible to all, the brand recently achieved breakthrough success with its Super Supplement Sharisma — recognised as Thailand’s first and only anti-aging supplement to feature innovative ingredients such as Telos95, as well as anti-aging benefits down to the cellular level.

Today, the brand continues to break boundaries in healthcare, with the launch of its latest premium dietary supplement, the SharisMeta. While similar products in the market typically put the focus on getting the so-called “ideal figure” while consuming the proper nutrients, SharisMeta puts a spin on things by placing health at the forefront. Driven by the belief that a healthy body should be achieved before considering the “perfect” one, SharisMeta brings together top-of-the-shelf natural extracts in potent quantities, for an effective result that boosts physical health and cellular metabolism.

In line with Sharich Health’s company values, the product launch was celebrated with the “Into The Meta by Sharisma” event, which featured a special talk session with a metabolism expert, on promoting good health.

Taking place at the Fashion Hall at Siam Paragon, the event was warmly attended by close friends of the founders, along with some of Bangkok’s most prominent society faces and celebrities. The event hall was fittingly decorated with striking red decor — a nod to the brands’ signature colour — and featured a laboratory-style exhibition at the very centre, detailing the product’s history, milestones, and significance behind its various extracts.

The event even featured a special health check zone, where guests could opt for a health check-up using cutting-edge body composition analysing equipment, manned by an expert who was ready to provide advice on each individuals’ current body mass balance.

Spotted in the crowd were names such as Danai and Disaya Sorakraikitikul, Melanie Yoovidhya, Puri Hiranprueck and more. Guests were able to enjoy the panel discussion and mingle, finally getting treated to live music by top actors Korapat “Nanon” Kirdpan and Pawat “Ohm” Chittsawangdee. Scroll through the gallery below to see more of who was there.

To find out more about SharisMeta, visit sharichhealth.com.