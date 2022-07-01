2 Thai Commercials Win Cannes Lions Awards 2022

Two innovative Thai commercials have made it to Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity stage this year, winning three prestigious awards back to mark another prominent milestone in the Thai commercial industry.

The awards went to Leo Burnett Thailand and Phenomena Co., Bangkok, two of very well-known advertising agencies in Thailand.

Leo Burnett Thailand’s cutting-edge commercial for Krungsri First Choice “Metaverrrrrrr” was eminently awarded with the Silver Lion in the Consumer Service prize and Bronze Lion in the Local Brand prize.

On the other hand, Phenomena’s commercial for 5 Takabb Anti-cough Pill and Spray “The Wisdom of the East” won a Bronze Lion for its cheeky advertisement.

In total, 61 Lions were awarded to ingenious advertisements around the world, of which the Grand Prix this year went to British agency 4creative’s “Super Human” for Channel 4 and Apple’s own commercial “Escape from the Office”.