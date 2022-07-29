PrestigeRecap: Attending the Thailand Yacht Show 2022 at Pattaya’s Ocean Marina Club

Last month, the first half of Thailand Yacht Show 2022 took over Pattaya’s Ocean Marina Yacht Club for four fun-filled days. Prestige was on hand to check out all the beautiful boats, and to discover why Thailand is poised to become the next super-yacht destination hub.

Although the Covid crisis didn’t put a stop to the sale of yachts in Thailand over the past two years, it did take the wind out of the sails for organizers of the annual Thailand Yacht Show (TYS). For those attending the highly successful 2020 edition of this prestigious event, staged at the Royal Phuket Marina in early January, it would have been unthinkable to imagine that over two years would pass before the next show could take place.

Thankfully Verventia, the exhibition organiser, kept the dream alive and no effort was spared to make sure that TYS Pattaya 2022 – held at the Ocean Marina Yacht Club from June 9-12 – went off without a hitch. Even the weather cooperated, with sunny blue skies to mark the opening day, and virtually no rain for the remainder of the weekend.

“It’s a tremendous boost for the whole yachting industry in Thailand that this show got off the ground,” commented Scott Murray, Managing Editor of SEA Yachting magazine. “Others were planned and then canceled because of Covid restrictions, so just the fact that the TYS 2022 took place sends a positive message to the yachting community that Thailand is on its way back and open to welcoming sailors and yachties from far and wide. Andy Treadwell and his team at Verventia deserve a big round of applause for putting the show together so quickly.”

In total the event attracted close to 5,000 attendees over the course of four days, all eager to get a glimpse of the gleaming superyachts, catamarans, and cruisers. For Howard Prime, the Thailand Country Manager of Hong Kong-based yacht broker Simpson Marine, the event was an excellent opportunity to increase brand visibility, and to launch the Simpson Sailing Academy – with three Beneteau sports yachts available throughout the show for demo sessions with qualified instructors. He went on to mention that the Fairline Squadron 68 and the Aquila 28 Sports Fishing yacht Simpson Marine had on display at TYS 2022 were both Asia premieres, and that on the first day they sold a Lagoon 51 – another Asia premiere in Thailand – for delivery in December.

Alongside the opulent oceangoing vessels on display in the water – including a beautiful Y78 Princess from Boat Lagoon Yachting – the show also made room for luxury lifestyle brands to showcase their products and services on land. By the show’s close an incredible five BMWs were confirmed sold by local dealer German Auto Pattaya, while wine partner Edenko happily reported “a record-breaking number” of bottles purchased.

For Andy Treadwell, the CEO of Verventia and Co-founder of TYS, this event – at its core – is about “building the industry in Asia and growing new consumers from all around this huge, wealthy region”. He’s among the many who see the enormous potential in making Southeast Asia a global yachting hub.

“TYS Phuket, coming up at the end of the year, closely followed by the Singapore Yacht Show in April 2023, are pivotal parts of growing the future of yachting and the superyacht industry in Thailand and Asia,” he remarked.

Along with organising TYS Pattaya, Andy also chaired the very informative open forum B2G “round table”, which took place just before the official afternoon opening ceremony. Held at the beautiful Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa – a short drive from Ocean Marina Yacht Club – the 70+ participants included yachting industry leaders, foreign dignitaries, exhibitors, media, and representatives from the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) office and the Ministries of Tourism and Sports and Transport.

Among the topics discussed was the incredible opportunity for creating yachting services and facilities right here in Thailand. After all, you don’t want someone coming all this way with their superyacht only to find they have to go elsewhere to get repairs, maintenance, or even just a paint job. Thus, when it was announced that the recent Saudi-Thai Investment Forum, together with the Yacht Tourism project analysis from Verventia, has resulted in an engagement to provide funding for yacht tourism infrastructure, it was welcome news indeed.

More good news followed the B2G forum when the Secretary General of the EEC Office of Thailand said, in a letter to the Verventia CEO: “…the Thai government has insisted on setting up Thailand’s yacht and marina hub development plan in Phuket, Samui, and Pattaya, a vital policy regarding the yacht and marina hub of Thailand in the future.”

As the event drew to it’s inevitable close there were smiles all round in the TYS VIP Lounge, where exhibitors and industry elites congregated to cool off with a drink and talk about the show’s success. Among those in attendance was Chanyo Manakulsawasd of V Yachts Asia, the exclusive dealer for Ferretti, Riva, and Pershing brands.

“We have on display the Riva 76, which is the very first model in Thailand, and the Ferretti 500, which is another yacht being shown for the first time in Thailand,” he shared. “We’ve already sold two yachts so far, and this is the first time we’ve been able to do this at any show.”

Words of praise were also given by Benjamin Tabuteau, the General Manager of Asia Marine Phuket. “It was good to come back to a yacht show, and see everyone from the industry again, all in the same place together. We’re looking forward to more shows and more activity in the future.”

To find out more about the Thailand Yacht Show 2022 and similar upcoming events, visit thailandyachtshow.com.