The Inaugural Ultraluxe Jewellery and Watch Festival Sees an Exceptional Turnout in Singapore

The 10-day festival took place from October 21 to 30 at the TENT @ Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza in Singapore, where a plethora of exclusive and iconic items from over 80 global independent brands across the jewellery, watches, fashion, and living design categories were showcased.

The UltraLuxe Jewellery and Watch Festival was a first-of-its-kind festival, centered around purposeful luxury. As a result of its unique vision, the festival attracted over 8,000 shoppers from around the world, and generated over US$ 6 million in sales.

Beyond shopping, UltraLuxe curated a full spectrum of events that catered to individuals who wanted to expand their understanding of luxury craftsmanship, providing opportunities for power networking between both creators and buyers. To deliver on this, the 10-day festival featured an impressive itinerary of runway shows and panel discussions with experts who offered insights on a broad range of topics including trends in watchmaking and what to look for when collecting vintage watches.

With the support of the Singapore Tourism Board, UltraLuxe was presented in a 3-in-1 show concept, offering visitors ease of access to some of Singapore’s most sought-after events in 2022. It encompassed the sixth iteration of JeweLuxe, the Singapore Watch Fair, and the collaboration-based Advocacy Show. The decision to split the festival up into three shows within the same venue allowed visitors to make the best use of their visits and explore the luxury niches they desired in fashion, lifestyle, jewellery, and watches.

At JeweLuxe, over US$ 200 million worth of rare, iconic, and unique jewellery creations by 64 independent brands from USA, France, Brazil, Italy, UAE, Estonia, Singapore, Thailand and India were on display, making this facet of UltraLuxe wildly popular with buyers of precious gems and those looking to invest in exclusive jewellery pieces that are usually difficult to come by.

The Singapore Watch Fair was conceptualised to meet the growing interest in timepieces and it generated plenty of opportunities for connections to be forged between watchmakers and collectors. The fair featured 20 local and international brands that buyers could browse from. Equally as important, however, was the curation of panel discussions and informative events that focused on topics such as how to collect world-class vintage timepieces, the perspectives of female watch collectors on how they navigate a scene that is considered a traditionally masculine hobby, insights into advancements in watch technology and design, and so forth.

The Singapore Watch Fair had for the first time partners like Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie to brands like Phillips Watches taking part. It also saw an increased number of foreign visitors from countries like Vietnam, India and China with multiple individuals visiting the fair repeatedly over a few days.



“The 2022 Fair was humble yet aspiring, judging by the turnout and actual sales from each exhibitor. This is evident from the shift in interest and acceptance of vintage and independent watchmaking. Thus, we are very encouraged to make 2023 an even more significant,” said Ali and Nelson, founders of the Singapore Watch Fair.

The Advocacy Show was a series of runway shows that kept a focus on cross-industry collaboration. The shows from 83 international and local brands in fashion, jewellery, and living style, aimed to highlight the idea of ‘purposeful luxury’ that sustains and elevates nature, culture, talent, and passion. Another important facet of The Advocacy Show was The Studio, a curated space in which lovers of jewellery could connect with bespoke designers to ignite important conversations and appreciation of their craft.

Speaking about UltraLuxe’s success, Angela Loh, Founder of UltraLuxe, said: “UltraLuxe 2022 presented the movement that is the ‘Luxury of Niche’, promoting compelling talents and passions behind inspiring, meaningful, and purposeful designs that span across jewellery, timepiece, fashion and living. We were heartened by the strong support from shoppers and inspired by every designer’s passion and artistry for their craft as we introduced exclusive, iconic and legacy-status jewellery and timepieces by brands from around the world.

“We were proud to deliver a holistic luxury experience to shoppers at Orchard Road, Singapore’s prime shopping metropolis. The physical space allowed customers to interact with luxury pieces in person before making a purchase decision, while designers personally explained their process to customers, deepening their understanding about the stories behind each investible piece. We hope that UltraLuxe has raised the profile of homegrown brands and that interest generated in them can be sustained beyond the festival.”

Adding onto Angela’s sentiments, Nelson Lee, Co-founder of UltraLuxe, offered his insights on the first-ever Singapore Watch Fair: The goal for the Singapore Watch Fair was to educate and grow a strong base of local watch enthusiasts. We are pleased that the Singapore Watch Fair provided the perfect platform for the gathering of expert horologists and the luxury watch collector community, allowing for collective sharing of knowledge, inspiration and thoughts about the industry.

“Through shows and panelist sessions, we saw industry experts and hobbyists celebrate the craft of watchmaking and enjoy the latest in horology from around the world. We hope that the Singapore Watch Festival has sparked quality conversations and connections among the local and international watch community.”

Having witnessed the success of UltraLuxe’s 2022 iteration, it is evident that UltraLuxe 2023 is something we should all begin planning for. Not only will next year’s edition centre on the same unique vision, but UltraLuxe 2023 will provide an elevated version of this year’s shopping experience that will continue to celebrate artistry, passion, and expertise.

For more information, please visit https://www.ultraluxe.io/