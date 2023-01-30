facebook

[Video]: Tan Choon Hin Discusses UOB’s Exciting Partnership with Prestige

By Ashima Sethi
30 Jan 2023

[Video]: Tan Choon Hin Discusses UOB’s Exciting Partnership with Prestige

By Ashima Sethi
30 Jan 2023
back
[Video]: Tan Choon Hin Discusses UOB’s Exciting Partnership with Prestige

[Video]: Tan Choon Hin Discusses UOB’s Exciting Partnership with Prestige

By Ashima Sethi
30 Jan 2023

Last year, Prestige, in partnership with UOB Privilege Reserve, transformed the Waldorf Astoria’s Magnolia Ballroom into Bangkok’s most exclusive Members Only club to unveil the 2022 edition of the 300 High Flyers list, which celebrates the kingdom’s ‘New Establishment’ that comprises of tastemakers, thought leaders, and cross-industry movers and shakers.

In this video, Tan Choon Hin, President and CEO of UOB Thailand discusses the significance of the annual Prestige 300 High Flyers list, while also expressing his excitement about the partnership between UOB and Prestige, especially in the wake of the bank’s milestone acquisition of Citibank’s Consumer Business in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

Read more about the event here.

Follow this link to better understand how UOB offers its clients a personalised banking experience.

UOB 300 High Flyers Prestige 300 High Flyers TAN CHOON HIN UOB Privilege Reserve
[Video]: Tan Choon Hin Discusses UOB’s Exciting Partnership with Prestige

Ashima Sethi

Ashima is a Senior Writer for Prestige Online and her role involves writing and curating engaging content for Prestige Thailand's digital portals. Before joining Burda, Ashima spent five years working in Thailand’s dynamic media industry as a digital editor and lifestyle journalist. Outside of the office, Ashima is a professional DJ and proud dog mum to a Labrador named Luna. She also enjoys painting, watching films and true crime documentaries, listening to podcasts, and running.

You might also like

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.