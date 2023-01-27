facebook

Wedding Directory: Useful Contacts

27 Jan 2023
Wedding Directory: Useful Contacts
Wedding Directory: Useful Contacts

When planning your special day, enlisting the right help and finding the perfect team is vital. Below is a curation of leaders in their respective fields who can help you ensure your wedding goes off without a hitch.

Wedding Planners

Chic Planner (chicplannerbangkok.com)

The Wedding Bliss Thailand (theweddingblissthailand.com)

Rainforest The Wedding (rainforestthewedding.com)

Invitations & Keepsakes

Anya Wedding (anyawedding.com)

Miidear (miidear.com)

Photographers and Media

Phat Wedding Studio (FB: @phatweddingstudio)

Sixtysix Visual (sixtysixvisual.com)

The Witness Photography (FB: @WitnessPhotographyTH)

Vin Buddy (FB: @VinBuddy)

Bridal Fashion

Amata Wedding Studio (FB: @amataweddingstudio)

Aunchalee Boutique (aunchalee.com)

Bridesmaid (bridesmaidthailand.com)

Emotions Atelier (FB: @EmotionsAtelier)

Kai Boutique (kaiboutique.com)

Klar Lov (FB: @KLARlovbangkok)

Patarasiri (IG: @patarasiri)

Poem (poembangkok.com)

Sol and Gravite Bridal (FB: @solandgravite)

Groom’s Attire

Broadway Tailor (broadwaytailor.com)

Button Up (thebuttonup.com)

Meticulous (https://linktr.ee/meticulousshirt)

Poem (poembangkok.com)

Praise (praisetailor.com)

World Group Tailor (worldgrouptailor.com)

Makeup Artists 

Anne (IG: @anne_tv3)

FABbrigade (IG: @fabbrigade)

Hollyhua (IG: @hollyhua)

Maew Tasanapong (IG: @maew_makeup)

Mookmake (IG: @mookmake)

Nongchat (IG: @nongchat)

Pok Sukarom (IG: @lovemelondon)

Thamrongrat Wararak (IG: @fookie_beauty)

Vinij Boonchaisri-Pom (IG: @pom_vinij)

Wanit Dejtaradon (IG: @gui_wanit)

Hairstylists 

Somjate Klomnoi (IG: @james_hairstylist)

Sarawut (IG: @kohsarawut)

Kookkai Tirin (IG: @kookkai_thelounge)

Mai Ratchada (IG: @mairatchada_wedding)

Kick Kickabite (IG: @kickpakapat)

Anirut Tansuthep (IG: @troy999)

Floral Arrangements 

IAMFLOWER (iamflower.co)

Close To Nature Flowers (FB: @CloseToNatureFlowers)

Fleur by Rainforest (FB: @FleurByRainforest)

Flower Decor (www.flowerdecorbangkok.com/flowerdecor/th)

Krungching Flower (FB: @krungchingflower)

Napasorn (FB: @napasorn)

Sakul Intakul (IG: @sakul_intakul)

PLUEM (FB: @pluem.nnet)

Cakes

Bake Ministry (bakeministry.net)

The Mandarin Oriental Shop (mandarinoriental.com/bangkok)

Featured image credit: The Wedding Bliss Thailand

