Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (10-16 October 2022)

From a Southern Italian feast to a night of all-time-favourite jazz, here are five events you can partake in this week in and out of Bangkok.
- Plan Your Trip to the Inaugural ‘UltraLuxe Jewellery and Watch Festival’
- Check Out the Latest Autumn/Winter 2022 Collection from Calvin Klein
- Savour Southern Italian Delicacies from Sardinia at Goji Kitchen + Bar
- Rejoice in One of the Final Shows from Bangkok’s International Festival of Dance and Music
- Listen to Hearty Jazz in Tribute to H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej
Running between 21-30 October at the TENT @Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza in Singapore, the UltraLuxe Jewellery and Watch Festival is a must-attend for those who value top-tier craftsmanship and have an appreciation for the finer things in life. An evolved iteration of JeweLuxe, Asia’s most prestigious jewellery festival, the inaugural event will see over 90 celebrated names in jewellery, watches, fashion, and lifestyle gather to showcase their innovative creations. The 10-day event will also feature exciting social events, appreciation workshops, runway shows, and plenty of opportunities for networking with and learning from some of the brightest and most creative minds in the business of luxury.
The brand’s beloved modern comfort is being reinterpreted in the new Autumn/Winter 2022 Collection by Calvin Klein. Presenting jackets, shirts, pants, and dresses, the collection is designed to be worn daily using lightweight garments and neutral colours like black, grey, khaki, white, and some more vibrant tones for women. Sounds ideal for the rainy season in Bangkok.
Visit the Calvin Klein shop at The EmQuartier. For more information, contact Club 21 at 02 021 2199.
Embark on an Italian epicurean journey at Goji Kitchen + Bar, as the venue is set to explore the southern Sardinian region this season. Dishes include octopus salad, pasta with shaved bottarga, local ‘gnocchetti sardi’ with sausage and fennel ragu, and fresh-off-the-oven seafood pizzas. Along with the traditional tiramisu and Italian gelato, diners will also get to enjoy fried ‘sedas’ or sweet ricotta tarts with honey as their finishing dessert.
The Sardinian Sensations menu is available every weekend until November 27, 2022. For more information and reservations, contact 02 059 5999.
The final shows of the two-month long Bangkok International Festival of Dance and Music will be performed by the National Academic Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theatre of the Republic of Belarus. As the explicit symbol of Belarusian culture, the company will be putting up the classic holiday story, Nutcracker, performed by 80 award-winning dancers. It really is a rare opportunity to see one of the world’s most stunning ballet performances.
Nutcracker will be performed on Saturday-Sunday October 15-16, 2022.
In remembrance of the Jazz king of Thailand, The Living Room is inviting Jazziam to perform the classics by the late H.M. King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Jazziam band and lead vocalist Athalie de Koning will take you into a night of familiar music amid the laid-back, lavish atmosphere of The Living Room.
Tribute Jazz Night will take place on Thursday October 13, 2022 from 8pm-10.45pm at The Living Room. For more information and reservations, contact 02 649 8888.