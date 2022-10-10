Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (10-16 October 2022)

The brand’s beloved modern comfort is being reinterpreted in the new Autumn/Winter 2022 Collection by Calvin Klein. Presenting jackets, shirts, pants, and dresses, the collection is designed to be worn daily using lightweight garments and neutral colours like black, grey, khaki, white, and some more vibrant tones for women. Sounds ideal for the rainy season in Bangkok.

Visit the Calvin Klein shop at The EmQuartier. For more information, contact Club 21 at 02 021 2199.