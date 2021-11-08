Where to Celebrate Loy Krathong 2021 in Bangkok

Here is where to celebrate Loy Krathong 2021 this 19 November 2021.

On Friday, 19 November 2021, Thailand becomes imbued with lanterns, and lights. Loy Krathong, globally known as the ‘Thai Festival of Lights,’ symbolises floating away bad luck, and paying respects to the goddess of water.

The most beautiful night of the year, here are five Bangkok hotels celebrating Loy Krathong 2021.

‘The River of the Glorious Siam’ Event at the Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok

For an evening that embraces all the customary traditions and festivities of the Loy Krathong festival, consider celebrating at the Shangri-La Hotel Bangkok. ‘The River of the Glorious Siam’ commences with a vigorous, long-drum parade which is followed by entertainment comprising classical Thai dances and the ‘Miss Noppamas’ beauty pageant. The night concludes with a glamorous firework display over the river. The festival is celebrated throughout the hotel, including the hotel’s repertoire of restaurants, all of which will offer special deals for the festival. Thereby, guests can choose which dining outlet they want to celebrate at.

The event takes place on 19 November 2021 at Shangri-La Hotel Bangkok. For more information and reservations, call 02-236-7777 or email [email protected].

Loy Krathong at Capella Bangkok

Bangkok’s riverside conservatory invites guests to experience the enchanting festival at Capella this Loy Krathong 2021. The celebrations will highlight Thai cultural and culinary heritage, and will be staged in the resort’s riverside courtyard. On the night, guests can dine at either Phra Nakhon or Côte by Mauro Colagreco, delight in Thai dancing and live music, and also decorate their own environmentally-friendly krathongs provided by the hotel. All in all, expect a moonlit celebration of entertainment and gastronomy on the banks of the Chao Phraya River. Capella Bangkok is also offering Loy Krathong-themed desserts at the Tea Lounge.

The Loy-Krathong themed tea is from 12:00pm to 6.00pm. The event takes place on 19 November 2021 at Capella Bangkok. For more information and reservations call 02-098-3888 or email [email protected], [email protected].

Loy Krathong Festival at the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok

The Mandarin Oriental’s Loy Krathong Festival will be held at the hotel’s Riverside Terrace. The dinner celebration spotlights several activities occurring throughout the night. This is inclusive of an international buffet dinner, a krathong-making workshop, traditional Thai activities, and a firework display. The extensive international dinner buffet features recommended menus from all the dining outlets in the hotel. The traditional fun-filled Thai activities, throwing rings and balloon darts, are inspired by a Thai temple fair. As for the entertainment aspect, guests will be enthralled by artists from The Voice Thailand.

This event takes place on 19 November 2021 at Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok. For more information, call 02-659-9000, email [email protected], or visit the website.

Three Riverside Experiences at Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort

For Loy Krathong 2021, the Anantara Riverside Bangkok Hotel is offering three different experiences. Option number one, ‘A moonlit celebration on Manohra Cruises,’ pivots on all things local, spotlighting live Khim music on the river. The second option, ‘Embracing the ritual at Longtail by the River,’ is ideal for those in search of a culinary celebration. This experience features live cooking stations, unlimited beer, and a selection of tropical cocktails. The last option, ‘Loy Krathong celebration with a Polynesian twist at Trader Vic’s,’ is a Loy Krathong experience with an international twist. Expect BBQ dishes, an all-you-can-eat seafood buffet, sushi rolls, fresh salads, and more.

This event takes place on 19 November 2021 at Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort. For more information, call 02-476-0022 or email [email protected].

Loy Krathong Celebration at The Peninsula Bangkok

If you’re in search of a celebration that goes beyond an evening, consider The Peninsula Bangkok. The Loy Krathong Celebration encompasses a one-night stay in a deluxe room, a complimentary upgrade to a grand level room type, international breakfast for two at the River Cafe & Terrace, Loy Krathong Dinner for two at the River Cafe & Terrace, and complimentary wellness activities. As for the Loy Krathong dinner celebration itself, guests can expect a dinner accompanied by the ‘Miss Noppamas’ beauty pageant, floating krathongs, and a firework display.

Terms and conditions apply. This event takes place on 19 November 2021 at The Peninsula Bangkok. For more information, call 02-020-2888, email [email protected], Line @peninsulabangkok, or visit the website.