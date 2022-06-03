Where to Celebrate Pride Month in Bangkok

June translates to one thing: Pride Month. From a drag brunch to a film festival, here’s where to celebrate Pride Month 2022 in Bangkok.

Throughout the month of June 2022, hotels located within the capital city are hosting a plethora of cool, colourful, and creative events in celebration of Pride Month. Whether you’re a member of the LGBTQ+ community or you’re an ally of the community, here’s where to celebrate LGBT Pride Month 2022 in Bangkok. Happy Pride Month!

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Yoav Hornung/Unsplash]

Where to Celebrate Pride Month 2022 in Bangkok

‘Love Out Loud’ at W Bangkok

Kick off the colourful celebrations with an all-day Pride festival at the W Bangkok. The fierce, fabulous fiesta will include panel discussions on key LGBTQ+ issues, a mini-concert, drag queen performances, rainbow-themed foods, and the ‘Love Out Loud’ Pride party. Fun and fabulous.

‘Love Out Loud’ takes place on 3 June 2022 from 16:00-23:00 at W Bangkok. For more information, visit the website.

‘LGBTQI+ Film Festival’ at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok is back with the second edition of their Pride-themed film festival. ‘LGBTQI+ Film Festival’ will showcase six classic LGBTQ+ films throughout the day: Rafiki, Coming Out, Love is Strange, The Shiny Shrimp, Carol, and Drei.

‘LGBTQI+ Film Festival’ takes place on 4 June 2022 from 9:00 onwards at Grand Studio, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok. For more information, visit the website.

‘W DRAG BRUNCH’ at W Bangkok

For this edition of ‘W Does Brunch,’ it’s ‘W DRAG BRUNCH.’ Expect a Pride-themed pop-up brunch featuring drag performances, an extensive buffet, booze, and good vibes.

‘W DRAG BRUNCH’ takes place on 25 June 2022 from 12:30 onwards at The Kitchen Table, W Bangkok. For more information, visit the website.

Pride-Themed Culinary Creations at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is celebrating Pride Month 2022 with a series of fabulous food & beverage promotions at three dining outlets: Siam Tea Room, Akira Back, and ABar Rooftop. Throughout the month of June 2022, specially-crafted colourful, creative culinary creations are served at the outlets.

The Pride-themed culinary creations are available from 1-30 June 2022 at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park. For more information, visit the website.