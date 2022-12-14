Highlights from Prestige’s 300 High Flyers ‘Le Club Members Only’ Bash

On December 1, Prestige, in partnership with UOB Privilege Reserve, transformed the Waldorf Astoria’s Magnolia Ballroom into Bangkok’s most exclusive Members Only club to unveil the 2022 edition of the 300 High Flyers list, which celebrates the kingdom’s ‘New Establishment’ that comprises of tastemakers, thought leaders, and cross-industry movers and shakers.

Before entering the invite-only ‘Le Club,’ awardees ascended the hotel’s spiral staircase and walked the glamorous black carpet dressed to the nines alongside distinguished members of Thai high society, valued clients, event partners, and several of Prestige’s talented cover personalities.

At the entrance of the event, guests were invited to snap mementos in front of several fun landmarks including a digital archway that was lit up with both the Prestige and UOB logos, a giant screen displaying the eminent faces on this year’s list, and a print photobooth complete with fun props.

As the night was all about celebrating both individual and collective achievements, the event saw plenty of settings for power networking, the most notable being the dedicated UOB VIP Lounge. Adorned in elegant shades of white, gold, blue, and red in testament to UOB’s brand colours, the lounge was fitted with lounge-style seating and circular tables to promote a flow of mingling and fun conversation.

Just beyond the VIP Lounge was the event’s mainstage, framed by vertical LED screens, which provided the perfectplatform for management from BurdaLuxury and UOB to share insightful opening remarks.

To officially kickstart the evening, Björn Retting, CEO of BurdaLuxury (Asia & India), shared a few words about the significance of the annual 300 High Flyers issue before handing the microphone over to Tan Choon Hin, President and CEO of UOB Thailand, who expressed his excitement about the partnership between UOB and Prestige, especially in the wake of the bank’s milestone acquisition of Citibank’s Consumer Business in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

“This year, in particular, represents a key milestone for UOB with the completion of the acquisition of Citi’s Thai consumer banking businesses. For all our customers, we will continue to curate privileges and benefits that are unique and personalised to you so that you can live life in the manner you prefer,” he said.

Speaking separately to the Prestige team, Jacquelyn Tan, Group Personal Financial Services, UOB, added: “Our acquisition of Citigroup’s consumer banking businesses in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam, will reinforce our position as a leading regional bank in ASEAN and advance our purpose to build the future of the region. The completion of the acquisition in Malaysia and Thailand has equipped us with greater capacity and capabilities through an expanded UOB family, touchpoints and partner network, offering a wider range of products, services and benefits to our enlarged customer base, supporting our ambition to be the bank of choice for consumers and businesses in ASEAN.”

Later in the evening, Waraporn Sriboonma, Co-Managing Director of BurdaLuxury Bangkok and Publisher of Prestige, announced the winner of this year’s lucky draw, who took home an Hermès limited edition Apple Watch. She was thenjoined by other members of the Prestige and UOB teams, as well as representatives from the event’s valued sponsors – Breguet, Rolls-Royce Thailand, and Sharich Health, to congratulate the awardees.

Our partners added even more colour to our already glamorous event with their creative photo corners and booths.

At the Rolls-Royce booth, guests were invited to take photos with the Rolls-Royce Ghost model, which boasts standout features encompassing the ‘Spirit of Ecstasy’ that emerges through the car’s bonnet, a built-in champagne cooler, the iconic starlight dashboard, and grained leather seats, just to name a few.

Here, guests could also take advantage of the 360-degree photobooth that captured fun, rotating videos complete with the Rolls-Royce emblem.

At the Breguet booth, guests had the opportunity to browse some of the watchmaker’s most precious timepieces, including pieces from the iconic Tradition and Reine de Naples collections, the latter which draws inspiration from a bracelet Abraham-Louis Breguet crafted for Napolean Bonaparte’s sister, Caroline the Queen of Naples.

The thoughtful layout of the displays allowed guests to get a closer look at the intricate mechanisms and precious materials that have gone into the craftsmanship of each timepiece.

At the Sharich Health booth, the brand unveiled two new products made from essential vitamins required for health, immunity, and digestion – SharisProbiotic and SharisFiber. Considering the event centered around successful individuals, the booth acted as a reminder to take care of our bodies because health is undeniably wealth.

Founder and Chief Happiness Officer, ML Ploynapat Leenutaphong, who graced our front cover earlier this year, and Co-Founder and CEO, Apichat Leenutaphong, were also in attendance, each offering insights about what compelled them to expand Sharich Health’s product offerings.

Finally, at the heart of the ballroom was a stylish, circular bar by Johnnie Walker Blue Label. Here, guests could opt to enjoy the smooth Blue Label whiskey on the rocks, with their favourite mixer, or indulge in one of the bar’s signature cocktails. A selection of wine was also served from silver trays during the event in true club-fashion.

The Le Club Members Only concept aimed to celebrate the pulsating nighclubs of yesteryear and was brought to life by a playlist of hit tracks from the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s, as well as two different dance troupes who donned their disco-best for their performances. During the last hour, DJ Nartee who mixes alongside the Bangkok Invaders, took to the decks for an upbeat set of current dance hits.

A night of glamour and glitz, the event was undoubtedly a fitting way to celebrate the individuals who are truly driving the kingdom ahead in so many ways. Until next year, here’s a final toast to our 300 High Flyers list of 2022!

