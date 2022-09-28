In Person: Xuan Mu, the Reluctant Restaurateur

Back in August, Prestige caught up with Xuan Mu, the Co-Founder and Group Managing Director at Maximal Concepts, who had made a recent trip to Thailand to attend the official grand opening of Mott 32 at The Standard Mahanakhon Bangkok.

Born in Vietnam of Chinese origin, Xuan Mu – first name pronounced “Sean”, as in Connery – grew up in the UK, where from an early age he got a first-hand taste of the restaurant biz. His parents, both head chefs, opened a Chinese restaurant in the Southwest of England and it’s here that he began lending a hand – cooking, serving, washing dishes, and doing everything in-between by the time he turned 14. And while the business thrived, and even expanded, young Xuan wasn’t hankering for a future in the family trade. “I don’t want to be in this industry!” he recalls thinking to himself, and with that he went headlong into high finance.

After obtaining his MBA he made the move to Hong Kong, where he found a job at PricewaterhouseCoopers. But avoiding the family roots wasn’t easy, and he soon found himself, as he laughingly puts it, “sucked back into F&B”. This time, however, he was determined to do it his way. In 2012 he co-founded Maximal Concepts, an innovative, internationally renowned hospitality group which currently has under its umbrella over a dozen restaurant and bar concepts – including the wildly popular Mott 32, which has become something of a flagship brand. Last month, Prestige caught up with this debonair 48-year-old while he was in Thailand to attend the official grand opening of the newest Mott 32, at The Standard Mahanakhon Bangkok.

Xuan Mu, photographed at Mott 32, at The Standard Mahanakhon Bangkok

How many Mott 32 restaurants are there worldwide?

After Hong Kong we have restaurants in Singapore, Las Vegas, Vancouver, Seoul, and now Bangkok. The branch in Cebu opens in September, Dubai is coming soon, and we’ll have a new one opening in Toronto as well, in the Shangri-la hotel. We’re designing it right now. You’re the first publication to know. And we’re also looking to open one in London at some point.

Mott 32’s signature Iberico Pluma Char Siu

What makes a city a good match for Mott 32?

Very good question. We have to look for the right partner who we can work well with. We also need a good location, and the timing has to be ideal. We don’t want to have too many Motts. Perfect execution takes time and effort, and we want to make sure each one is successful, so we open them selectively. With the Mahanakhon project, the developer wanted us to be here. They contacted us, we had a good conversation and a good meeting, so we went with them. Of course, we’ve been delayed for many reasons beyond our control, but finally we’re here and we can’t wait for people in Thailand to experience it.

Will the menu include anything unique to Bangkok?

I think the most important thing is to get the Mott 32 menu perfected first – the cooking, the presentation, the flavours, and so forth. The audience wants to eat the classics, because Thai people really like Mott 32 as is – my Thai friends couldn’t wait for us to open here. So, we just want to deliver that to customers first. Then we’ll add dishes that are specific to Bangkok only.

The bar at Mott 32, at The Standard Mahanakhon Bangkok

Do the chefs go to Hong Kong for specialised training?

As for the team in Bangkok, some were flown to Hong Kong for training, but if it wasn’t for Covid they’d have all been flown over. We always try to send them to Hong Kong, or somewhere else suitable, and they train for four to six weeks. Then our team comes over to the branch and we recheck and retrain. We get the Mott 32 signature styles down to a tee. Chinese cooking is very complicated, and a lot of work, and it’s not easy to get it to our standard.

Are your family’s restaurants still operating, and what do your parents think of your F&B successes?

My brothers took over and continue to run the family business. When I got busy doing my own F&B business, I didn’t tell my family about it at first. I’m the youngest son, and my parents worried about me, and they often told me I could come back to the UK to work, and have a nice house and nice car, but I keep on with my own business. Quite a few years later, when they visited, I showed them what I was doing and they were quite happy. Or should I say they felt “relieved” that I was doing OK with Maximal. But when we opened Mott 32 – our first Chinese restaurant concept – a couple of years later, they didn’t know I was going to do that. They visit China once a year, and always make a stop in Hong Kong, so that year I brought them to Mott 32 and they were pleasantly surprised that we created a Chinese restaurant that was so nice. And they were very impressed with the flavours. It got the seal of approval.

To see our full review of Mott 32 Bangkok, click here.