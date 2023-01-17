Introducing the Prestige 300 High Flyers of 2022

Brilliant, bold, confident and poised, each and every individual on this list of Thailand’s most influential young entrepreneurs, tastemakers, trailblazers and changemakers represents a new generation of achievers who are shaping the world before our very eyes.

Covering all spheres of endeavour – from business and tech, to philanthropy, fashion and art – they are leading the way for others to follow and, collectively, make up Thailand’s new establishment, assuring we can look forward to an exciting future filled with innovation and groundbreaking ideas.

On December 1, Prestige in partnership with UOB Privilege Reserve celebrated these trailblazers during a glitzy ‘Le Club Members Only‘ bash held at the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok, which saw the hotel’s ballroom transformed into the city’s most exclusive night club.

The event paid homage to history’s most legendary nighttime haunts including the famed Studio 54 and saw awardees walk the glamorous black carpet alongside distinguished members of Thai high society, valued clients, event partners, and several of Prestige’s inspiring cover personalities.

A truly memorable night, the event was a fitting celebration of all of the individuals on our 300 High Flyers list who are driving Thailand ahead in so many ways, from elevating generations-old family businesses, to forging their own paths in new and exciting territory. Indeed, this incredible collective of trailblazing individuals represent the brightest and the most brilliant across the kingdom.

Click here for the full list.