Do you still remember what our mother taught us as a child that we never thought we would end up cherishing it dearly, even though nothing seemed to quite make sense at the time? And who would have thought those pieces of advice that were once overlooked at, for some, have now turned into their most powerful weapon. A weapon that gets them through everything in life, even the worst. In courtesy of Mother’s Day 2021, Prestige asks five Thai Businesswomen about their mum’s best advice and how it has affected their lives.

The five businesswomen, behind Thailand’s leading, top-notch businesses, tell us what their mum’s best advice is, including their own personal – and yet inspiring – stories of how those teachings have shaped them to be who they are today. And here are five best pieces of mum’s advice for a little inspiration this Mother’s Day 2021.

Anjida Karnasuta, Business Development Manager of Thai Dairy Industry

Image Credit: Anjida Karnasuta

Mother’s Day 2021: The best advice my mum has ever given me is “Being self-sufficient is one vital quality we must all excel at”

From a very young age, both my sister and I have always been given the freedom to make our own choices – big and small. And she doesn’t only allow us to decide what we want, she supports it too. She supports us all the way through everything which gives us the much-needed confidence in order to be the ones, fully-equipped, with self-independence. All the life lessons given by her also motivate us to work even harder to attain our goals.

Nakwan Trakarnsirinont, Managing Director of Nanafruit Co.,Ltd

Image Credit: @nakwanphon/instagram

Mother’s Day 2021: The best advice my mum has ever given me is “One must know how to be a giver. Being a smart person isn’t as comparable as being a person who knows how to give and be grateful to others”

This piece of advice always has a very special place in my heart. I follow it and it is always at the back of my mind. I also believe that the law of the universe really does exist. Whenever, I face with an unpleasant situation, somebody will always show up and lend me a hand which surprisingly helps turn the ship around. For me, what you encounter in life, as well as the people you meet, it all starts from your own virtue. That’s just how it works.

Jarujit Baiyoke, Assistant to Chairman of Baiyoke group

Image Credit: Jarujit Baiyoke

Mother’s Day 2021: The best advice my mum has ever given me is “Simple happiness in life comes from doing things that make you feel happy without having to compare yourself with anyone. And most importantly, always ensure that what you do doesn’t hurt those around you.”

At the time when I just graduated from university, a lot of pressure – from other people within the society – sort of bombarded at me considering the fact that I was born as one of the successors of my family’s business. At some point, the stress level grew so high that I eventually had to ask for a medical prescription. I also became angry more easily when working due to the anticipation I put up for myself that being successful quickly was a kind of a way to prove my worth. But, I went through it, nevertheless. I overcame the worst moments of my life and it was all down to my family who did their best to comfort me and my mum’s best piece of advice – a one true life-saver, indeed.

Panchalita Chantrakul, Executive Director of TTC Motor

Image Credit: Panchalita Chantrakul

Mother’s Day 2021: The best advice my mum has ever given me is “We all have our own duties to tackle and be responsible for. And we must do it well.”

It can literally be applied to everything in my life. From school, work, marriage to even having children, this advice my mum gave me has always been a life’s reminder and saver that what is done, must be done, in a responsible way. I remember I once was so occupied with the work at the showroom, with so little energy left for doing the IVF (In vitro fertilisation) the next day. But, because of what my mum taught me, the only choice I opted for was just go ahead with what needed to be done. In the end, all was fine. It was more than fine actually. I was feeling utterly satisfied with how the results turned out and didn’t at all feel stressed during the process.

Wachana Charoensomsamai, Founder/Creative Director of Chato Studio

Image Credit: @wachachar/instagram

Mother’s Day 2021: The best advice my mum has ever given me is “True happiness isn’t derived from the things you buy, but purely from one’s self-acceptance, self-worth and self-love.”

Back to the old days, I remember how I always got teased and mocked at by my friends in school just because I wasn’t like anybody else. I was seen as a different kind. But because of the advice my mum gave me, I insisted on staying true to who I genuinely was and even began to fall in love, more and more, with my own self. I never let any trivial significance bother me or get into my way, instead I consistently kept on improving and developing all sorts of skills that appeared necessarily useful to me. And now fast forwarding to 2021, I am beyond appreciative of the teaching my mum gave me that day. Because without it, I wouldn’t be where I am today.

(Main and featured image: Jarujit Baiyoke)