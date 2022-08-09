Mother’s Day Moments: M.L. Kwankamol Thongyai & daughter Kamolmas

In Thailand, Mother’s Day is celebrated on August 12 and so to honour this special occasion Prestige caught up with three moms, and their kids, to chat about the very special bond shared between mother and child. In this installment, Atiya Achakulwisut talks with M.L. Kwankamol Thongyai and daughter Kamolmas.

Who would have guessed one of M.L. Kwankamol Thongyai’s most memorable mother-daughter moments would include a soaking wet towel plastered all over her face?

“I was running fever at that time,” she explains. “My eldest daughter, Thipayamas “Mai” Thongyai Na Ayudhaya, must have been about five years old. I told her to let me rest a little, and took a nap, but all of a sudden, I was woken up by a cold feeling as a wet towel landed on my face. I was startled, but then I realised that Mai was trying to cool down my fever, but she didn’t know enough to wring the excess water out of the towel.

“She also brought me orange juice, which was exactly what I always did for her whenever she fell ill,” M.L. Kwankamol goes on to say, pointing out that it’s a reminder to be well aware when it comes to children. “They remember everything, good or bad. What we say, how we dress, and all our actions go right into their memory and influence their behaviour.”

This successful mother of two, who thrives in her current position as Managing Director, Market Team Head in Private Wealth Management at UBS AG Singapore, started her family early. At 24, a year after her marriage to M.L. Kathathong Thongyai, who serves as Assistant Director General at the Internal Trade Department, Ministry of Commerce, she gave birth to daughter Mai. Two years later a second daughter arrived, Kamolmas “Mint” Thongyai Na Ayudhaya. “We were young, and we thought if we got this phase over and done with we could concentrate on the next step in life – building our careers, or travelling.”

So, did life transpire as planned? “Not exactly,” she admits, and while she considers her own daughters relatively easy to work with, she points out that all children have their own unique personalities, and that parenthood is a life-long learning experience.

“My daughters are completely different. The eldest is stubborn, highly confident, and not always keen to listen to us. The good thing is she’s decisive. She knows what she wants. She’s not a difficult person, but definitely not a touchy-feely type.” Her youngest daughter, by contrast, appears more mellow, but even she feels she doesn’t need much input from her mother.

“I’m less complicated, more easygoing I think,” says Mint, who enjoys her full-time job as an Assistant Product Manager at L’Oreal, while also developing her entrepreneurial spirit via her jewellery and yogurt ventures. “Let’s just say, if someone in the family has any issue, they’re more likely to check with me first.”

For Mint, the first thing that springs to mind when it comes to her mother are flowers, teddy bears and balloons — the birthday gifts she received during the six years she spent in high school in Australia. Mom quickly interjects that once the girls grew up, teddy bears and balloons seemed inadequate as gifts and luxury handbags become much more preferable. However, the family remained adamant that the girls were not to live beyond their means.

Both Mint and her mom define their relationship as very open. “My daughters are free to choose what they want to do or to be,” remarks M.L. Kwankamol. “I have never imposed my views or any expectations on them. I don’t expect them to have a boyfriend or get married. It is totally up to them.”

“She has never forced me to do anything,” adds Mint, characterising her mother as a friend as well as a parent. “If I didn’t want to go for tutoring, or take a piano lesson, I could choose to do so and she wouldn’t have any problems.”

M.L. Kwankamol made it her mission to groom her daughters to become self-reliant. And as a private banking executive she made sure they could manage their own finances. She also lets them run the family’s 30-unit apartment business.

“Life is uncertain, so I want them to be able to manage their own lives. I intentionally prepared them to have the ability to take care of everything as soon as possible. I don’t want to wait until I am 80 to give them their inheritance.”

Confident that her daughters can not only take care of themselves but other family members too, she’s proud that they also turned out to be so kind-hearted. Mint treats all her friends well, whether they are popular or not, while Mai made a habit of taking in sick cats and dogs and fostering them until they get adopted.

As a daughter, Mint admires her supermom, who manages to be there for everyone, despite her demanding job. “She’s always been busy, but she can also find time to pick us up, help with the homework, take care of father, go see grandmother, and take us on holidays.”

Mom, meanwhile, says she looks forward to doing charitable work and taking care of her daughters more after retirement. “Even though I’ve always had time for them, I still feel I could do more.”

Interestingly, Mother’s Day holds an extra special meaning for this family, since August 12 marks the birthday of both M.L. Kwankamol’s mother, Khunying Kwanta Devakula, and daughter Mint. “It’s a big celebration, for the entire family!” she says.