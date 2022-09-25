On the Red Carpet of the Prestige 40 Under 40: Class of 2022 Première

Prestige’s annual 40 Under 40 event is one of Bangkok’s most anticipated award ceremonies as every year it honours a dynamic group of cross-industry changemakers and trailblazers in the kingdom. This year’s gala dinner was held at Capella Bangkok and saw plenty of highlights beginning with the guests walking down a statement red carpet on arrival, plenty of delicious food and drink, and lots of power networking.

The Prestige team pulled out all the stops to embody the night’s celebratory spirit, opting for a red-carpet theme. As guests entered, they were photographed on the red carpet and against the evening’s backdrop that featured images of paparazzi for some added fun, and of course, Prestige’s new, revamped logo.

Adjacent to the red carpet was a dedicated booth by LIM Less is More, who is recognised as leading importers of contemporary furnishings in the country. Here, guests could get more familiar with the brands they work with, such as Poltrona Frau, as well as get a closer look at their high-quality materials and leather finishes.

Before entering the grand ballroom, attendees had an opportunity to visit Bulgari’s floral-themed photo corner that also featured a display of dazzling jewellery and watches, including selected high jewellery pieces from the brand’s iconic Serpenti collection. We also spotted several guests donning their favourite Bulgari pieces for the special event.

Once guests moved inside, they were also given the chance to snap some photos with a sleek and stylish Ferrari 296 GTB, in signature Ferrari red, a fitting choice as it truly complemented the red carpet feel of the evening. The cutting-edge vehicle aims to define ‘fun to drive’ thanks to its aerodynamic design, a V6 engine and plug-in (PHEV) electric motor capable of delivering up to 830 horsepower.

The setup for the evening saw guests sat at long, reception-style tables adorned with classic white tablecloths accented by peach-coloured table runners, candelabras, and elegant floral arrangements by IAMFLOWER, a luxury floral and décor company that are known for their thoughtful and creative designs. Each seat also featured the evening’s menu of four courses that was served with a whiskey pairing.

The evening’s tipples were curated by Macallan and Alchemy Wine and Spirits Thailand, who also had a dedicated bar tucked away in the corner of the ballroom, framed by signature Macallan bottles enclosed in glass. Here, guests could order creative whiskey and gin-based cocktails to enjoy over the course of the evening.

Soon, dinner was underway and so was the evening’s agenda, which began with opening remarks from Waraporn Sriboonma, Co-Managing Director of BurdaLuxury Bangkok and Publisher of Prestige. During her speech, she touched upon what can be defined as success, reiterating that it often goes beyond just professional achievements. The opening remarks also included details about the exciting revamp of Prestige’s logo and design, which marks a new era for the brand across the region.

Then, each of the 40 Under 40 candidates in attendance were invited onto stage to accept their awards, which were given in rounds by top management from BurdaLuxury, Bulgari Thailand, and Ferrari Cavallino Motors. The awards portion of the evening also featured jazzy interludes from the night’s live band, the Soul Stepper Band.

As the evening came a close, guests mingled over drinks and songs by the live band before DJ Ashima (yours truly) took over playing a mix of disco and house classics. Upon their exits, guests were also given souvenirs to commemorate the evening, including a luxury candle from PAÑPURI and the September ‘Evolution Issue’ of Prestige, featuring Rasri “Margie” Balenciaga Chirathivat on the cover.

Click here for our full Prestige 40 Under 40 Class of 2022.