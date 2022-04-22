3 Bangkok Bartenders on Their Favourite Summer Cocktails

This summer 2022, we’re speaking to three Bangkok bartenders about summer getaways, summer cocktails, and summer parties.

From bars securing accolades to introducing creative menus, Bangkok’s bar and drinks industry is increasingly thriving. Case in point, in light of the forthcoming Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 award ceremony, four Bangkok bars were listed on the 51-100 ranking, and several more are expected to appear in the 1-50 ranking.

Here, we sit down with three eminent Bangkok bartenders to speak about their version of an ideal summer getaway, their most cherished summer cocktail, their must-have item(s) for summer parties, and a cocktail recipe everyone should know how to devise.

Michele Montauti, Bar Manager at Waldorf Astoria Bangkok

Born and brought up on Italy’s Adriatic coast in Pescara, Michele Montauti’s passion for beverages was discovered during his younger years. From Italy to Australia to Thailand, the 29-year-old has undoubtedly made his mark, and continues to do so in the bar scene. Now, Michele is the Bar Manager at the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok where his responsibilities include overseeing The Loft, The Champagne Bar, and the hotel’s overall beverage program.

Where will you be cooling off this summer?

Definitely the beach. I plan to spend my summer across three regions including Phuket, Ibiza, and Italy. For the latter, I’ll be somewhere between Tuscany and Pescara.

What is your favourite summer cocktail?

Aperol Spritz.

What is your must-have item for a summer party?

I can’t pick one, I have three: sunglasses, drinks, and friends.

What is a summer cocktail recipe that everyone should know how to craft?

A beautiful Passion Fruit Margarita! In terms of ingredients, you need tequila, orange Curaçao, lime, sugar, and passion fruit. For the procedure, shake the ingredients well and strong with ice, double strain it in a beautiful coupe, and finish it with a touch of salt on the rim. Enjoy.

Sabine Delettre Nakamura, Beverage Manager and Head Bartender at Park Hyatt Bangkok

Meet our second featured bartender, Sabine Delettre Nakamura. Initially interested in a career in perfumery, an encounter with esteemed Japanese bartender Manabu Ohtaki convinced her to explore the art of cocktail-making. The start of Sabine’s bartender journey commenced in Japan, followed by France, Australia, and now, Thailand, where she is working as the Beverage Manager and Head Bartender at Park Hyatt Bangkok.

Where will you be cooling off this summer?

Probably in France, sipping some rosé on a nice terrace in Paris with a few friends. I’ll also be spending some time on the beautiful beaches of Thailand.

What is your favourite summer cocktail?

You cannot go wrong with Mai Tai. A glass of dark rum and white rum blend, Cointreau, lime juice, orgeat syrup, and a dash of Angostura bitter, shaken. This is my guilty pleasure during the summer.

What is your must-have item for a summer party?

Other than a bottle of hand sanitiser and a mask, I would say my Ray-Ban Clubmaster and some sunscreen.

What is a summer cocktail recipe that everyone should know how to craft?

A mojito; it’s easy and a classic. All you need is white rum, fresh lime juice,simple syrup, crushed ice, soda water, and some mint leaves.

Samai Nantarat, Head Bartender at ABar Rooftop, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

Meet Samai Nantarat, a mixologist born and bred in Thailand. Prior to her current role, the young talent procured professional experience at several Bangkok dining outlets including Peek-A-Boo Bar, Bunker, Highball Bangkok, and more. Now, she is the Head Bartender at ABar Rooftop located within the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, where she is recognised and revered for her signature Gin and Tonics.

Where will you be cooling off this summer?

I usually find my way to the beach to cool off. This summer, I plan to go to Koh Lipe with a couple of friends to soak myself in the waters.

What is your favourite summer cocktail?

Gimlet, Pimm’s Cup, and Campari Spritz.

What is your must-have item for a summer party?

The two essentials: a bottle of sunscreen and a bottle of gin, of course.

What is a summer cocktail recipe that everyone should know how to craft?

Here’s one of my personal favourites: the “Two Tails Gimlet”. For ingredients, you need gin, citric acid solution, and homemade black cardamom vanilla cordial syrup. For the syrup, you need black cardamom, vanilla essence, sugar, and water. Once ready, stir it all together and serve in a coupe or a martini glass, and top it off with chocolate sticks garnish.