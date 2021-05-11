In a relatively short span of time, eminent cosmetic surgeon Dr. Natthapat “Benz” Minchaiynunt’s passion for his professional field, coupled with a love for art and science, has raised the bar in Thailand with his integrative approach to beauty and well-being.

In 2017, Dr. Benz brought his vision of an integrative clinic for both beauty and well-being to life by transforming a 2,000-square-metre building owned by his family into Thailand’s largest private clinic. Inspired by the meaning of the word alpha (“most outstanding”), his goal was to provoke social evolution in aesthetic practices – to the benefit of his patients – by using the latest technology and his world-class knowledge.

The divergent who forged his own path

Those familiar with this billionaire family from Minburi will know of their longstanding empire in real estate development and civil construction. The fact that Dr. Benz has forged his own path in the beauty and health industry is a stark divergence. Dr. Benz’s father, Visut Minchaiynunt, is the owner of one of the top private civil construction corporations, while his uncle, Vicharn Minchaiynunt, was an MP and a former Deputy Minister of Public Health. His other relatives are equally exceptional, with his great-uncle, Dr. Suthee Minchaiynunt, a multi-billionaire landowner and philanthropist who received an invitation to a luncheon with Xi Jinping.

How the trips abroad inspired his calling

When Dr. Benz began to pursue his own career, he was inspired by some of the first-rate doctors he met on trips abroad. “I used to accompany my mum on trips to visit my brothers, who were then still studying in the UK, and we’d make these medical pit stops along the way. My mother suffers from MG muscle weakness on a portion of her face, yet you can hardly tell that she does anymore because we sought the services of first-rate doctors in Europe and Dubai. Their advanced knowledge of the proper techniques contributed to my initial interest and later achievements.”

However, besides wanting to offer first-class know-how and cutting-edge technologies to match what he had witnessed abroad, Dr. Benz’s move towards aesthetic and anti-aging stems from his ingrained love for art and science. “I do consider myself more of an artist-aesthete than a mere medical doctor. My passion is crafting exquisiteness. I am obsessed with grasping for perfection.”

Three board certificates and a fellowship—all within three years

Dr. Natthapat “Benz” Minchaiynunt, the founder of Alpha Medical Clinic, is not your typical cosmetic surgeon. He is the only Thai specialist aesthete with three certified American Board qualifications in Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine, Aesthetic Medicine, and Cosmetic Laser Surgery. The young doctor also holds another fellow title in Aesthetic Medicine at The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine in Dubai.

All of these were achieved within the span of three years. Humble and open, he explains that the credit can be given in part to the time saved on transportation using private aircraft between states, as well as learning about lasers and their latest innovations with a private physicist from Imperial College.

“Investing in time-saving facilities, like private jets and personal tutors, really made the process smooth. However, the crucial part was to pass all the American Board exams in one assessment. That was really demanding. Most people fail to pass on their first attempt.”

The laser wizard

For those who think that the many certificates within a short time span means the doctor may have broad knowledge but lacks depth, they are gravely mistaken. His direct contact to luminaries such as Dr. Rox Anderson, considered the father of lasers, helps to set him apart from your average cosmetic surgeon. Dr. Benz has learned how to build an actual laser machine himself – down to the angle of mirror positions – along with other invaluable experiences that translates into the magic he has been working at Alpha Medical Clinic.

To date, one of the most popular treatments there has been the ‘Alpha Melasma’. It’s an impressive eight-hour treatment that can get rid of 95 percent of a person’s whole melasma (dark skin discoloration) within two weeks.

“It’s an effective technique,” he points out. “Who would have thought melasma could be cured so swiftly? Our clients really love it!” Interestingly, Dubai is a world leader in treating melasma, due to the country’s harsh sunlight all year round, and Dr. Benz’s time spent there has provided him with expertise on sustainably curing this undesirable facial pigmentation.

Inner health means outer beauty

When it comes to looking good and feeling great, the doctor makes it clear how both things work in harmony. “Attractiveness is a combination of confidence, self-satisfaction, and physical splendour. We do scans and thorough check-ups so that the ultimate result is truly ‘age-defying’. It goes all the way down to your hormone levels, but before I prescribe hormones we always discuss both the positive and negative side effects. I think our clinic’s success comes from our integrative approach; of knowing the limitation of each technique and combining additional techniques from other aspects to push the limit. We also spend as much time as is needed with all our patients, and have thorough, well-defined treatment plans that illustrate clear details and goals.”

As one who practices what he preaches, taking care of his own health is something on which the good doctor places utmost priority. “If I feel like my energy level is low, I send my blood samples to the lab to get checked,” he remarks. “When I know what I’m deficient in, I can easily remedy that with shots. If you see that you have low white blood cells, and hence low immunity, you have to protect yourself and take nutritional supplements. Knowing all this in advance helps to prevent illnesses. If you’re in good health, there’s no doubt that longevity is the result. Life extension can be achieved by the optimisation of body chemistry and anatomy.”

