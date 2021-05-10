A Day at Home with Disaya “Aom” Sorakraikitikul

It’s fairly normal to feel demoralised and overwhelmed by all the uncontrollable uncertainties we’ve all been enduring with as of now. But for Disaya “Aom” Sorakraikitikul, known as a creative director of Disaya, her take on this lays upon the ‘enjoy-while-it-lasts’ philosophy where time should be spent wisely, and not miserably.

For the latest entry of ‘a Day at Home’ series, Prestige takes you through the proud mother-of-two’s daily routines, and what it’s like to be working and spending time with her beloved children, at the same time.

08:30 My morning routines are usually consisted of my beautiful daughter (Nathasorn “Eimaim” Sorakraikitikul) making me breakfast, and me playing with my son (Nathapat “Oboon” Sorakraikitikul ). Having the opportunity to spend more quality time with my family is definitely one of the things I’m incredibly grateful for.

11:00 I know that for a lot of families, having kids at home on your work days can sometimes be a little challenging. But for me, I see it as a way to make it up for my children. I’d always spent time with them in the past, but it wasn’t really enough. But now, there’re plenty of activities to be juggling with throughout the entire day. As my little boy is in the age where participating in playgroups and meeting with other fellow friends are considered as important, I then have to find other activities to compensate that. Like somedays I’d give him a kitchen roll (that will be re-rolled back for use later on) for him to build walls, or lots of Tupperware containers (that are safe for kids to play with) for him to use as mini drums, or even to group colours together – to enhance his learning abilities.

On a scale of 1 to 1o, I’d rate the happiness of being able to spend as much time as I want with my children a solid 9. The other 1 point? Well you know, there’re certainly some disruptive thoughts surrounding Covid like ‘when will my boy ever get to go to school?’, ‘will he be okay with it?’ etc. But I also know that marching on the negativities won’t do me – and my children – any good, therefore, the only choice left is to do my best and enjoy while it lasts.

14:00-18:00 Whenever I have the time to myself – which pretty much depends on Oboon’s nap hours – I’ll sit down and start working. As a designer, I find myself regularly shifting my work space from here and there like working by the swimming pool or other spots within the house to continuously get inspired and be creative. I also enjoy decluttering the house spaces, hence why our house has never looked this good before (laughs). Working at home allows me to concentrate better as there’re less distractions and more time to think – work-wise and life-wise – compared to the buzzing, office-like environment we’ve all been familiarised with. Plus, it’s also the freedom of working anywhere and at any time that I find to be quite a charm.

One of the things me and my husband (Danai “A” Sorakraikitikul) have recently started doing is gardening. Around 5 p.m., we’d take Oboon for a walk in the garden and see all the new potted plants his parents have been obsessing over with (laughs). Then, after that it’s our family dinner time. And eating better is, no doubt, one of the shared goals we’re all committed to together as a family.

19:00 This is the time when me and my daughter have our ‘mother-and-daughter’ night routine kind of moment. Eimaim’d sometimes sing for me, along with playing the guitar. At night, we’ve recently been reading books and watching a Netflix series together. Whereas, at daytime, you’d have seen us wearing matching outfits (laughs). But you know what, I’m just really happy that I get to do all of this. Utterly blissed.

