A Day at Home with Rarin “Tata” Thongma

Best renowned for the woman behind the softest ballerina flats since 2012, Rarin “Tata” Thongma, the founder of OtherandBook or known as O&B, joins us this week to share some of her productive how-tos in always staying ahead of the game and how WFH allows her to reconnect with her home once again.

In this week’s new entry of ‘A Day at Home’ series, we dive more into how the founder of the legendary, 50-colour ‘Audrey’ shoe collections allocates her time throughout the day for her employees, herself and her home – and it’s very efficient, too.

06:00 – 09:00 As soon as I wake up, my hand would automatically reach out to my phone first thing in the morning. Because I like to check all the work bits left from the night before, as well as jot down any ideas that just pop into my head. I then have an online morning meeting for a daily internal communication with my teams, discussing the important stuff including the designs.

10:00 – 12:00 I’d consider these 2 hours to be my prime time of the day. As I get the most creative and invigorated during this period. It’s when I like to think about the prospective strategies and the things I have to do but haven’t yet started – just basically the time where I can think, finish off and plan ahead.

13:00 – 15:00 Starting from 1 p.m. onwards, the time slots are set for follow-up meetings with my clients. And the work-and-meeting loop is pretty much the same like this in every day. For me, WFH has made me become more focused and attentive with work – and especially with home decor! (laughs) – and I love that. It also gives me the opportunity to, once agin, feel connected with my own home after a long time. It makes me realise of how ‘proud’ I should be in owning a space that is entirely mine. And that it looks exactly like my dream house – olive trees, abstracted picture frames, cream-and-cosy themed furniture and Italian-inspired balcony like the ones seen in Alberobello of Italy. When I look at these elements – that my house is made of – they deeply remind me of Italy which holds a very special place in my heart. It’s basically a part of me.

20:00 – 22:00 After an evening gym session at home, I then start working again around 8 p.m. It’s not exactly something serious that’s gonna give me a headache before going to bed (laughs). It’s more of like finding new and fresh inspirations via Pinterest, as well as updating myself on the current fashion trends – to make sure I’m always on top of the game. I’m a woman who loves to work and always cares about what her customers want. And with the current circumstances, it’s even more important to constantly adjust the business plans on a regular – or even daily – basis to make sure we have the best solutions at the forefront. Then, when the clock hits 10 p.m., the eye sleeping mask’s on, phone’s off and it’s now officially time to switch off from all the problems I’ve faced throughout the entire day – because sleep really does heal everything and it works every time.

